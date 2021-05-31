On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Golf (Men's)
NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, Quarterfinals: Noon, GOLF
NCAA Championships, Team Match Play, Semifinals: 5 p.m.
Horse Racing
NYRA, The Belmont Stakes Draw: 11:30 a.m., FS2
IHHF Hockey
World Championship, Canada vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B: 5 a.m., NHLN
World Championship, Italy vs. U.S., Round Robin, Group B: 9 a.m., NHLN
World Championship, Russia vs. Belarus, Round Robin, Group A: 1 p.m., NHLN
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland: 6 p.m., FS1
Boston at Houston: 8 p.m., NESN
LA Angels at San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
Eastern Conference Playoff, Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., NBCSB, TNT
Western Conference Playoff, Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 5: 9 p.m., NBATV
Western Conference Playoff, LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 5: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs, Tampa Bay at Carolina, Central Division Final, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Soccer
Copa Do Brasil, Vasco da Gama at Boavista, 3rd round Leg 1: 8:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis
ATP/WTA, The French Open, First Round: 5 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA, The French Open, First Round: 6 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
Las Vegas at Connecticut: 7 p.m., NESN-Plus
Phoenix at Chicago: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Indiana at Seattle: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2