On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Basketball (Men's) p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois: 7 p.m., BTN

Santa Clara at Gonzaga: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Michigan: 7 p.m., ESPN

Western Kentucky at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Marquette vs. North Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at Arizona State: 7 p.m., FS1

UCLA at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Northwestern at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN

San Francisco at BYU: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio State at Michigan State: 9 pm., ESPN

USC at Colorado: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon at Stanford: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at San Diego State: 9 p.m., FS1

Oregon State at California: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

Pacific vs. St. Mary's (Calif.): 11 p.m., ESPN2

Washington State at Arizona: 1 p.m., FS1

College Basketball (Women's)

Michigan at Iowa: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Virginia Tech at Clemson: 6 p.m., ACCN

Kentucky at Georgia: 7 p.m., SECN

Boston College at Syracuse: 8 p.m. ACCN

Arkansas at Auburn: 9 p.m., SECN

Golf

PGA Tour, The Puerto Rico Open, First Round: 10 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The WGC at the Concession, First Round: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Gainbridge Championship, First Round (tape delay): 7 p.m., GOLF

NBA

Dallas at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., TNT

New Orleans at Milwaukee: 9:30 p.m., TNT

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle: 3 p.m., ESPN2

NHL

Boston at N.Y. Islanders: 7 p.m., NESN

Nashville at Detroit: 7:30 p.m., NHLN

Tennis

Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP and Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals: 11:30 p.m., TENNIS

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.