On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Basketball (Men's) p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois: 7 p.m., BTN
Santa Clara at Gonzaga: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Michigan: 7 p.m., ESPN
Western Kentucky at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Marquette vs. North Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at Arizona State: 7 p.m., FS1
UCLA at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Northwestern at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN
San Francisco at BYU: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio State at Michigan State: 9 pm., ESPN
USC at Colorado: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Oregon at Stanford: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Boise State at San Diego State: 9 p.m., FS1
Oregon State at California: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
Pacific vs. St. Mary's (Calif.): 11 p.m., ESPN2
Washington State at Arizona: 1 p.m., FS1
College Basketball (Women's)
Michigan at Iowa: 4:30 p.m., BTN
Virginia Tech at Clemson: 6 p.m., ACCN
Kentucky at Georgia: 7 p.m., SECN
Boston College at Syracuse: 8 p.m. ACCN
Arkansas at Auburn: 9 p.m., SECN
Golf
PGA Tour, The Puerto Rico Open, First Round: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The WGC at the Concession, First Round: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Gainbridge Championship, First Round (tape delay): 7 p.m., GOLF
NBA
Dallas at Philadelphia: 7 p.m., TNT
New Orleans at Milwaukee: 9:30 p.m., TNT
NBA G League
Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle: 3 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
Boston at N.Y. Islanders: 7 p.m., NESN
Nashville at Detroit: 7:30 p.m., NHLN
Tennis
Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP and Singapore-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals: 11:30 p.m., TENNIS