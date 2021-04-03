When the pandemic hit last March, we at Barrington Stage Company were like all the other performing organizations around the world: we were at a standstill ... for about two weeks. Our staff gathered (on Zoom, of course) and I posed the questions, “Can we keep live theater alive, and if so, how?”
Those questions took us on a yearlong journey, both artistically and financially. Our first move was to contact the experts. We consulted with doctors from Berkshire Health Systems, and experts in air flow and ventilation, as well as sanitation and construction to see if we could safely produce theater.
At the same time, we met with our board to create a financial model that would work for a small, limited season. While we have two stages and a cabaret space, it was quickly determined we would only use our larger 520-seat Mainstage Theater and remove about two-thirds of the seats to allow for social distancing. We also set about finding an outdoor venue that would be suitable for our musical performances.
Normally, our seasonal staff, including artists, ranges between 150 and 175 people. If we produced two small shows, we could survive with 25 seasonal staff, including performers. The financial model included selling 100 seats a performance, which is not a model that would allow Barrington Stage to continue in any semblance of normalcy but one that would allow us to offer a small “season of hope.”
We announced a one-man show, “Harry Clarke,” and a musical revue, “The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers and Hammerstein,” as well as a thorough safety protocol plan for both the Mainstage and outdoors under a tent. Our budget for the two small shows was $137,000, as compared with our typical $1.7 million budget for nine shows.
Ticket sales were brisk, with many performances selling out, both in our theater and in the outdoor tent. People wanted a shared experience after months of isolation. That was when we learned to “be nimble and pivot,” our company’s mantra for the summer of 2020. In a series of biweekly setbacks, the governor first announced no indoor theater (we quickly pivoted to a tent outdoors) and then we were required to reduce outdoor audience size from 100 to 50. It was a very unsustainable model.
That’s when our audience came to our aid.
Every night, members of the audience began handing us checks, ranging from $50 to $1,500. A new donor sent in $10,000! We were amazed and gratified by the support. By the end of the summer, we had made our $137,000 budget, but we were now faced with running the organization with no money coming in. Our $5.2 million annual budget had shrunk to $2.3 million.
We were about to furlough our staff when we received a phone call from a wonderful volunteer, telling us her brother wanted to help us survive this pandemic. He donated $1.1 million to Barrington Stage to keep our staff employed and to keep our infrastructure in place because he believed that keeping theater alive was essential.
We were heartened to know others agreed on the role of the arts during a pandemic. We launched a $1 million Next Act Campaign at the start of the pandemic with our mission: “to not only to survive in 2020, but to thrive in 2021.” We surpassed our goal and raised another $1.1 million to support our Next Act.
We still have a long road ahead of us, but with the growing prevalence of vaccinations, we are cautiously optimistic about our future. We are currently planning for the summer of 2021, a season that will have three shows on our Mainstage and three outdoors, as well as special concerts. And our audience seems eager to come back!
The worst may be over, but it will take years before the arts, and especially the artists, truly recover.