BECKET - Moments before 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, music composer Donavan Dorrance grabs hold of a cord and tugs. The clang of the old farm bell at Jacob’s Pillow instantly resounds across the hills announcing the start of a performance, the first public performance of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2021.
This marked the first time anyone had tugged that cord in precisely 674 days.
“Opening day!” Norton Owen exclaims moments later. “Where’s the confetti!”
Owen, a staff member since 1976 of this legendary dance center, school and performance space in the Becket woods, is excited. Lots of people are.
Out in the parking lot, Paul Domotor of Millerton, N.Y., “a major, hardcore Pillow fan,” fans himself in the high heat with a “Pillow Fan” on a stick.
“He’s been talking about this day since November of last year,” says his friend Kestral Thorne-Kaunelis of Norfolk, Conn.
“Yeah,” Domotor admits. “By February, when it started to become clear this all might happen, I was getting jacked up.”
Yes, it’s happening. Dorrance Dance’s performance Wednesday marked the first live, in-person public performance at the Pillow since 2019. Like nearly every major arts organization on planet, Jacob’s Pillow shut down last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Pillow’s woes took a singularly tragic turn last Nov. 17, when a fire destroyed the 30-year-old Doris Duke Theatre, one of two indoor stages.
The Pillow plans to rebuild. For now, that portion of the campus is level earth, empty except for an excavator, and surrounded by fencing. The second indoor space, the Ted Shawn Theatre, built of native spruce and pine in 1942, the first theater in the nation specifically designed for dance, is undergoing renovations and upgrades and will reopen in 2022.
This all means that this year’s festival, which runs through Aug. 29, will be held outdoors at Henry J. Leir Outdoor Stage (which has new seating, with backrests!) and throughout the campus. In addition, some performances will be streamed online (through Sept. 23), a first for the Festival. Also, with a portable stage, “Pillow Pop-Ups,” a new, free dance performances series, will take place in neighboring Berkshire towns over two weekends.
“After months of planning, it’s exciting to finally be welcoming artists and audiences back to the Pillow. What joy,” says Pamela Tatge, the Pillow’s artistic director. “We so need to be together again and bear witness to our capacity as humans to create works of beauty that transform us and give us hope.”
As the world emerges from the pandemic lockdown, Tatge said, “We need the healing potential of dance.”
She promises an extraordinary festival at an extraordinary time.
The festival will feature commissioned works and world premieres, including performances created specifically for the Pillow’s forested campus. In addition, the Pillow is striving to give a platform to hundreds of artists whose performance opportunities the last year were deeply curtailed or entirely shutdown.
Through performances, exhibits and talks, this year’s line-up reflects on the past and how the past must inform the present and future. Homage will be paid to the indigenous people who once inhabited these lands. Moreover, the site is located along what became the Underground Railroad. This season, the festival will expand upon the essential role Black and indigenous artists have had in the development of dance.
Since the onsite performances will be outdoors, performances will seek to underscore the restorative quality of nature and human beings obligations as stewards. For instance, on Wednesday, the New York City-based Dorrance Dance led a daytime matinee performance taking audiences on a roving journey showcaseing the Pillow’s 220-acre campus.
The festival is also reflecting on the history of Jacob’s Pillow itself, founded on a former farm in 1933 by modern dance pioneer Ted Shawn, who looked like the “after” photo in a Charles Atlas body building ad campaign.
“Build me a theater,” he said to the German immigrant and Renaissance man Joseph Franz, who had settled in Stockbridge. Franz built him a theater. Jacob’s Pillow has since become now a National Historic Landmark. Dancers have performed here continuously every season through the Great Depression, through World War II — and up till 2020.
Those words, “Build Me a Theater,” now serve as the title for an exhibition assembled by Owen himself. The exhibit serves as a rallying cry to the post-pandemic worlds to take in the big picture. The Pillow, the world itself, says Owen, “We’re in it for the long haul. We can draw a lot of strength from the obstacles we’ve overcome.”
He certainly has. Owen, the Pillow’s director of preservation, recalls getting a call that morning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 17, the morning of the fire. He lives three-quarters of a mile away.
“I could look out my window and see the plume of smoke,” he says, shaking his head.
Jacob’s Pillow survived the Great Depression, World War II, a worldwide pandemic, and a devastating fire, “and here we are,” Owen says, triumphantly. “Nothing’s stopping us.”
He doesn’t need to boost Pillow fan Domotor.
“It is absolute magic here,” he said. It is out in the middle of nature, fresh air, sunshine, the trees, the flowers, the history, all the people, the staff — and dance that you never knew existed.”
Highlights
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2021 runs through Aug. 29 with online streaming through Sept. 23.
On-site
• Through July 4 — Dorrance Dance Plays the Pillow, a tap dance takeover with dance and live music from Michelle Dorrance, Josette Wiggan-Freund, Nicholas Van Young, special guests, and the remarkable dancers and musicians of Dorrance Dance.
• July 17 — Eastern Woodland Dances, an event featuring the breadth of Indigenous performance traditions within the Eastern Woodland region and its diaspora.
• July 24 — real-time augmented reality performance from Brian Brooks.
• July 28-Aug. 1 — Life Encounters, with legendary figure in the social dance scene Archie Burnett and collaborators that chronicles the evolution of New York City underground dance history.
• Aug. 6-7 — a world premiere from Okwui Okpokwasili & Peter Born telling the story of a Black girl with hair so powerful it allows her to receive and send messages through time
• Aug. 25-29 — Ballet Coast to Coast, a Pillow-exclusive production that features artists from Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet, and Pacific Northwest Ballet.
The Pillow’s celebrated PillowTalk series, featuring thought leaders in the field, will happen onsite for small audiences and stream online weekly; The School at Jacob’s Pillow Performance Ensemble will take the Henry J. Leir Outdoor Stage on selected Saturday afternoons; in-person workshops with Festival artists will happen weekly on Sunday mornings; and the beloved intergenerational Families Dance Together classes will happen weekly online. Blake’s Barn, home to the Jacob’s Pillow Archives and the newly-expanded Norton Owen Reading Room, will be open daily, Tuesday-Sunday, with free, advanced ticketing to browse collections that include memorabilia, books, photographs, and footage of performances at Jacob’s Pillow from the 1930s to today; and also feature the exhibition, Build Me A Theater, which chronicles the history of performance spaces at Jacob’s Pillow including the Ted Shawn Theatre, currently under renovation.
On-line only
Jacob’s Pillow will present the exclusive U.S. premiere of Crystal Pite’s Body and Soul, choreographed for and performed by Paris Opera Ballet at Palais Garnier (July 1-15), as well as a new performance film by Nrityagram Dance Ensemble, highlighting an evening of Odissi dance as well as a rare, inside look at the one-of-a-kind Nrityagram Dance Village in the outskirts of Bangalore, India (July 8-22). Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate Montréal will be the only international company to perform on the Pillow’s grounds this Festival (August 13-15).
Off-site
Pillow Pop-Ups will occur around Berkshire County in a new “On the Road” series that will bring free dance performances to neighboring towns over two weekends on a uniquely designed portable stage. Companies to be featured are the intergenerational Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (July 31-August 1) and Philadelphia-based Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble (August 7-8).
Pillow Pop-Ups will occur around Berkshire County in a new "On the Road" series that will bring free dance performances to neighboring towns over two weekends on a uniquely designed portable stage. Companies to be featured are the intergenerational Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (July 31-August 1) and Philadelphia-based Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble (August 7-8).
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit jacobspillow.org or call 413-243-0745.