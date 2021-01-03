After Sunday night’s light snowfall, the week ahead promises limited sunshine, but plenty of clouds (maybe a stray snow shower now and then). It will feel chilly, but much less so than normal for early January. No snowstorms, at least until next weekend, when there’s a big question mark at this point.
Highs for the Berkshires are expected to nudge above the freezing mark every day, with overnight lows between 20 and 25, rather than in the teens, which would be typical for early winter.
For the early part of the week, a stagnant weather pattern will remain locked in place, the forecasters at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., acknowledged. The upper-air pattern becomes more chaotic from Wednesday onward, they added, a way of hedging their bets because of “considerable disagreements in sources of guidance.” The result: Persistent cloudiness, occasional snow showers, but a mostly dry period, overall.
“With all the chaotic upper flow and potential intervals of cloudy to mostly cloudy, temperatures will be fairly consistent,” meteorologist Neil Stuart posted online. Personal opinion: If that’s the forecaster’s definition of chaos, we’ll take it.
Just to make sure, we checked in with our friend Blair Dils at Mount Greylock Regional High in Williamstown, where his Greylock Snow Days blog (“Predicting Snow Days Since 2010”) waxes eternally hopeful. Dils, an English teacher of high repute, is a remarkably expert weather maven.
“We are eagerly anticipating a few opportunities for much bigger snowstorms next week and beyond,” he posted. “Some models are showing a rather large coastal storm (nor'easter) for the Jan. 12-14 period. It's silly to put too much stock in that forecast, but what we do know almost assuredly is that we're going to enter an active period with plenty of cold air in place for the next few weeks. The early-middle part of January should be stormy.”
Back to the weather stats, maintained at AccuWeather.com’s professional site based in recent years on the National Weather Service’s automated weather observation site at the Pittsfield airport, and augmented by Eagle archives for historical records.
For December, precipitation was close to the 3-inch average (rain and melted snow combined), while total snowfall of 18 inches was slightly above normal, most of it during the mid-month 14-inch snowstorm.
With temperatures about 4 degrees above normal for the month, heating costs as measured by degree days were down about 10 percent from the long-term average. For the three-month heating season starting Oct. 1, the savings amount to 15 percent, on average.
Nationally, this week brings much-needed drought relief to California, where the rainy season has been off to a slow start, while Oregon and Washington continue to be pummeled with rain and, in the mountains, feet of snow.
Now, portions of Northern California could receive nearly as much precipitation as they did during the entire month of December, according to AccuWeather.com. A new weather system is likely to arrive on the coast every one to two days through the week.
“Much of California is still desperately moisture-starved given a very late onset of the rainy season and an exceptionally dry year prior to late December," meteorologist Paul Pastelok stated.
Berkshire snowbirds and ex-pats in the Carolinas can look forward to a mostly sunny week with highs around 60 and lows near 40. For South Floridians, no rain with daytime temps in the 70s, down to the 50s at night. Along the Gulf Coast from St. Pete’s to Naples, mostly clear, highs 70, lows mid-40s.
The long-range two-week prediction for western New England from the government’s Climate Prediction Center, through Jan. 15: Temperatures slightly above normal, rain or snow near normal.
In Berkshire County, average snowfall for the first half of January is 9 inches. Normal temperatures, the lowest of the winter, range from 11 to 25, from Jan. 10-25, based on National Weather Service records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport since 1938.