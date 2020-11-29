As we transition into December, here’s a salute to the month just past, one of the warmest Novembers on record in the Berkshires, with well above-normal highs on 18 out of 29 days and one more very mild day to come on Monday.
The six-day run of highs from Nov. 6-11 (ranging from 68 to 74) not only busted daily records but also gave us the most prolonged stretch of above-average temperatures for any month of any year since observations began at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in 1938. So far in 2020, every month except for April has been warmer than normal.
Since our main mission here is to look ahead, the big weather story this week will be a soaker of a storm on Monday, accompanied by potentially strong winds. The heaviest rain is expected from mid-morning to noon, followed by lingering showers and even the outside chance of a thunderstorm — very rare for this time of year. If wind gusts above 30 mph develop, they’re most likely in the mid- to late afternoon.
The storm coming out of the Deep South will funnel warm air into the region, with highs on Monday well up in the 50s, possibly 60, and a nighttime low near 50. A gradual cool-down will develop on Tuesday as the storm system departs into Quebec, but it will remain milder than normal on Wednesday and beyond.
Heading into next weekend, there’s a slight chance of a snow or rain combo on Friday, but it’s a low-confidence forecast at this point. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., foresees “solid chances of rain or snow Saturday, and details of any potential storminess in our region will get clearer later this week.”
While downpours soak the Northeast on Monday, the back side of the storm is likely to bring heavy snow and wind to parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and southern Appalachian regions.
According to AccuWeather’s senior forecaster Alex Sosnowski, major disruptions to travel, widespread power outages and even property damage are likely in those areas. “It may seem like a winter wonderland in parts of the Midwest with heavy snow, while storms in the South and East might be more reminiscent of springtime,” he commented.
Six to 12 inches of snow may pile up from northern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania into southwestern Ontario, including Toronto.
While New England basks in unseasonably mild weather, the South will shiver as a deep plunge of the jet stream conveys Canadian air into the region. Temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average for early December are predicted, especially in the Southeast and Florida, over the next several days.
The Pacific Northwest can expect heavy rain as the week begins, with snow in the interior mountains, heading east into the central Rockies. The rest of the West will remain relatively quiet and relatively mild for the next couple of days, but fire risk will remain elevated for much of the Coastal Ranges of southern California under a continued dry and breezy wind.
The extended outlook for the Northeast into mid-December anticipates temperatures slightly above average, trending toward normal during the second week. Precipitation, mainly rain, should be slightly above average for the first week, below average for the second week.
Ski resorts with the most advanced snowmaking technology continue to plow ahead, trying to lay down a base for a holiday season with challenging pandemic restrictions. Jiminy Peak in Hancock will need to crank its “Team Snowmageddon” crew into high gear, since natural powder seems a long way off, at least as it appears right now.