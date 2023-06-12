The sargassum solution

There's a large visible reminder of climate change floating in the Atlantic Ocean. It's a giant bloom of sargassum seaweed.
This large patch of brown seaweed has developed in the Atlantic every spring and summer since 2011. Pieces of it can usually be found anywhere from the west coast of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. But this year's bloom — located mostly in the eastern Atlantic, mainly in the Caribbean Sea — is particularly dense. In March researchers at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science estimated that it contained 13 million tons, a record for that month. NASA refers to it as "The Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt."
Many people consider this giant bloom to be a problem. But Williams College grad Geoff Chapin views it as an opportunity.
Chapin is the co-founder and CEO of Carbonwave, a high tech company based in Boston and Puerto Rico, that has developed a technology that can turn this floating mass into a host of valuable materials, including an organic fertilizer and a natural cosmetic emulsifer. An emulsfier is a chemical additive that encourages the suspension of one liquid into another — salad dressing is created this way. In cosmetics, emulsifiers normally made from petrochemical/hydrocarbon derivatives, not natural materials, are used to make lotions, creams and hair conditioners.
Carbonwave is also working on creating a fabric from this seaweed that is similar to leather — "we haven't launched it yet," Chapin said — and would eventually like to use it to make bioplastics. The possibilities are endless, he said, because no one knows what to do with this large floating mass.
"Nobody's figured out how to use this seaweed," said Chapin, who graduated from Williams in 1996 with a dual major in political science and economics. "It was just throw it away and put it in a landfill."
Like other plants, sargassum seaweed can trap carbon in the atmosphere. Using that process, Chapin believes this large floating mass can also help combat carbon emissions that pollute the air and lead to global warming.
Chapin said that theory is based on research conducted by marine biologist Antoine Ramon N'Yuert of the University of the South Pacific in Fiji. N'Yuert and his team proposed in 2012 that covering just 9 percent of the world's ocean surface with sargassum could produce enough sufficient reliable energy to replace all of today's fossil fuel requirements while removing 53 million tons per year of the greenhouse carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which they say would restore pre-industrial atmospheric conditions.
"The elegant aspect of our solution is that it uses already occurring marine plants and a natural process (photosynthesis) to sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide," N'Yeurt said via email.
"Overabundance and beaching of sargassum will remain an issue for a long as the underlying causes (global warming, nutrient pollution, growing world population) remain unchecked," N'Yeurt said. "Hence, any innovative solutions to convert the seaweed biomass into useful products that benefit humanity as a whole are strongly encouraged, especially for food and energy security."
Carbonwave has embraced N'Yeurt's philosophy.
"My main goal, beside making this into a financial success which we have the ability to do and are doing, is to emulate Professor N'Yeurt's idea and bring it to life," Chapin said. "We can actually grow more sargassum in the open ocean because it's uniquely suited to address this carbon problem.
"The reason sargassum is very hard to deal with is that the traditional methods of making valuable materials out of this seaweed don't work," said Chapin, who currently lives north of San Francisco. "So we had to create a new set of extraction methods to get the valuable parts out and make it work.
FINDING THE RIGHT STUFF
How does this extraction method work?
Carbonwave begins by collecting the sargassum seaweed that washes ashore near its research and development facility in Mexico. "We wash it, treat it, chip it up and put it in a giant screw press," Chapin said.
The screw press squeezes the liquid out of the seaweed, but carefully so the valuable materials within the plants aren't lost, and a dangerous substance can be removed.
"The challenge is that's it's very hard to do this because there's arsenic in there and you have to know how to get the arsenic out, but leave all the good things," he said.
The pulp that remains after the liquid is squeezed out is then brought to Carbonwave's facility in Carolina, Puerto Rico where the materials are extracted. Chapin won't say exactly how this is done.
"The other methods of pulling valuable ingredients out of it don't work on sargassum, so we now have our own methodology, our new intellectual property," he said. "We do our own extraction process that is patent pending. It allows us to to create two more products, the emulsifer to cosmetics and the leather alternative.
"We had to develop all that to make these additional materials because to date we haven't seen anyone do anything with sargassum that's very valuable," Chapin said. "Mostly they just talk about [using it] for compost or bricks."
In small doses in the open ocean, sargassum contributes to marine life by providing a habitat for turtles, fish and birds and producing oxygen through photosynthesis, according to NASA. But when it gathers near the coast, it makes it difficult for some species to move and breathe, and can smother coral and seagrasses when it sinks to the bottom of the ocean in large quantities.
When it reaches shore, sargassum releases methane, a greenhouse gas, when it rots if it's not disposed of properly. The rotting seaweed emits an odor similar to rotten eggs and can effect marine biology, local tourism and air quality while contributing to global warming.
Those three factors combined can affect areas located near the ocean where tourism is a major economic driver. Carbonwave's process can also help small countries that become overwhelmed when this seaweed washes up on their shores.
"What I love about this is not just the massive potential, but it can also help island nations and other that are being inundated (with this seaweed) and help them turn what is a problem into a solution," he said.
Chapin was a standout basketball player at Williams, earning honorable mention NCAA Division III All-America honors his senior season when the Eps finished 23-4 and lost to eventual national champion Rowan College of New Jersey in the NCAA Tournament. He roomed with the late Matt Stauffer, who captained the Ephs' 1995 Division III national championship team and later died from leukemia which he had contracted before his senior season began. Williams placed a rock with a plaque honoring Stauffer's memory and achievements near the college's soccer field, and Chapin said he visits the site whenever he returns to town.
"I love Williams. I love the town," he said. "I go back at least once a year."
Chapin also holds an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management and a master's in public administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.
"My training is in business," said Chapin, who has previously worked for Bain Capital, Bridgespan Group , which provides consulting services for nonprofits, and founded Next Step Living, a firm that conducted energy audits in the state of Massachusetts. "I'm not the brilliant scientist who has figured this out.
"I've really for the last 20 years tried to work in sustainability because I'm very concerned about where we're headed."
He formed Carbonwave two months before COVID-19 hit in January 2020, and the company's concept has already attracted significant interest from investors.
Carbonwave has raised $12 million so far, and recently closed on $5 million in Series A funding, which was led by Mirova1, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, a firm that is dedicated to sustainable investment. Series A funding is a level of investment in a start-up that follows initial seed capital, and is used to expand what a company has developed so far. Start-ups normally don't attract this level of financing unless they've developed a viable business model with strong growth potential, according to Investopedia.com.
The company is currently working on securing an additional $4 million in financing, which Chapin said will be used to build a large scale emulsifer plant in Puerto Rico.
"We can't keep up with the demand for the emulsifer, so we're building a 200 ton production capacity plant," Chapin said.
He said Carbonwave has proved what it is capable of doing.
"Two years ago it was very hard to describe what this problem is," Chapin said. "Most people had never heard of it and it was seasonal so most people could just kind of deal with it. But now it's not seasonal. It's most of the year and it's gotten much bigger.
"Now we've reached the proof points," he said, "and everybody's really aware of it. So it's a different game now."
Modern science has created an opportunity.
"Really, it's harnessing the power of biology," Chapin said. "The ocean is already making this. We just have to prevent it from becoming a problem."