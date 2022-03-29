People welcome companion animals into their lives for many reasons. Animals can provide comfort, company, protection, and even assistance in meeting the demands of daily life.
Domesticated animals have many beneficial traits, but they are still animals at their core — with innate instincts largely driven by hormones. Removing an animal’s ability to reproduce and staunching those hormones can help reduce certain unwanted outcomes.
There are various reasons why pet and livestock owners may want to spay or neuter their animals. The Humane Society of the United States says it may be one of the most important decisions pet owners make regarding pet care. Before exploring the benefits, first learn about how spaying and neutering differ.
What does it mean to spay or neuter?
Spaying and neutering sterilizes animals so they will not be able to reproduce. VCA Animal Hospital says spaying is the term used to describe the surgical procedure clinically known as an ovariohysterectomy. This is the removal of the ovaries and uterus of a female animal. Some veterinarians only remove the ovaries, which is called an ovariectomy. Neutering, or castration, is the surgical removal of a male animal’s testes. Both surgeries typically require general anesthesia. However, neutering is less invasive than spaying.
Benefits to spaying or neutering an animal
Animal owners should consider these reasons for spaying and neutering their pets.
Prevent accidental breeding
Spaying and neutering is the responsible way to prevent unwanted offspring that can lead to further overcrowding at shelters. Animals who are not adopted may be euthanized or neglected. Breeding should be organized and safe, and animals who reproduce unknowingly may not get the care they deserve. Furthermore, unorganized breeding may produce offspring with undesirable qualities.
Squelch hormone-related behaviors
Spayed females will not enter heat cycles that attract often unwanted attention from males. Neutered males are less like to spray or mark territory. In addition, animals may not mount or rub against people or other animals if they are fixed.
Reduce mate-seeking roaming
Males that are neutered may not wander around on the hunt for a female mate, which reduces the likelihood that animals will become lost or injured.
Help certain pets live longer
Fetch by WebMD says spayed cats live 39 percent longer and spayed dogs live 23 percent longer than their unspayed counterparts. That’s due in part to reduced risk of mammary cancers and infections or cancers that affect the uterus and ovaries. Neutered dogs and cats don’t develop testicular cancer and have a lower risk of pancreatic cancer.
Curb certain health-related costs
Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine says it costs much less to spay or neuter than to pay for emergencies associated with illnesses of the reproductive system. Also, fixing animals is cheaper than raising a litter of animals that were unplanned.
Pet owners who want to learn more about spaying and neutering their pets can speak with their veterinarians.