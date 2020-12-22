Schedule subject to change/blackout

College Basketball (Men's)

UCLA at Oregon: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Xavier at Creighton: 3 p.m., FS1

Rutgers at Ohio State: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Georgetown at Seton Hall: 5 p.m., FS1

Northwestern State at Washington State: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

South Carolina-Upstate at Tennessee: 5 p.m., SECN

Providence at Butler: 6 p.m., CBSSN

Illinois at Penn State: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Villanova at Marquette: 7 p.m., FS1

Georgia Tech at Alabama-Birmingham: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Northwestern at Indiana: 8:30 p.m., BTN

Western Illinois at DePaul: 9 p.m., FS1

New Mexico at Boise State: 10 p.m., CBSSN

College Basketball (Women's)

Nebraska at Purdue: 2 p.m., BTN

College Football

New Orleans Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, at New Orleans: 3 p.m., ESPN

Montgomery Bowl, Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, at Montgomery, Ala.: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Milwaukee at Boston: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Dallas at Phoenix: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Soccer

Serie A, Inter Milan at Hellas Verona: 12:25 p.m., ESPN2

Copa do Brasil, Sao Paulo at Gremio, Semifinal Leg 1: 7:30 p.m. FS2

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.