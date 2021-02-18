On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159: 7:30 p.m., FS1

College Baseball

James Madison at North Carolina: 3 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Florida: 3 p.m., SECN

College Basketball (Men's)

Akron at Ball State: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Saint Louis at Dayton: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Monmouth at Iona: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wyoming at New Mexico: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Toledo at Buffalo: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Utah State at Boise State: 10 p.m., FS1

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara: 11 p.m., ESPNU

College Basketball (Women's)

Arizona at California: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon State at USC: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Arizona at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

College Gymnastics

Kentucky at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN

Missouri at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Utah: 9 p.m., ESPNU

College Hockey (Men's)

UMass Lowell at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESN

College Lacrosse (Women's)

Central Michigan at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN

College Softball

Florida State at Georgia Tech: 1 p.m., ACCN

College Volleyball (Women's)

Arkansas at LSU: 1 p.m., SECN

Minnesota at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN

College Wrestling

Michigan at Michigan State: 5 p.m., BTN

Penn State at Ohio State: 7 p.m., BTN

Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational, Second Round: 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

Atlanta at Boston: 7:25 p.m. NBCSB

Chicago at Philadelphia: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Utah at L.A. Clippers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Chicago at Carolina: 7 p.m., NHLN

Winnipeg at Vancouver: 10 p.m., NHLN

Rugby

NRL All-Star Game, Australian Indigenous Women's All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori Women All-Stars: 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

NRL All-Star Game, Australian Indigenous All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori All-Stars: 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

Sailing

America's Cup, The PRADA Cup Chalenger Selection Series, Finals: 10 p.m., NBCSN

Skiing

FIS, World Alpine Skiing Championships (tape): 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

FIS, World Alpine Skiing Championships: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Tennis

ATP, The Australian Open, Semifinals: 3:30 a.m., ESPN

WTA, The Australian Open, Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka, Championship: 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

