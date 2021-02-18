On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159: 7:30 p.m., FS1
College Baseball
James Madison at North Carolina: 3 p.m., ACCN
Miami at Florida: 3 p.m., SECN
College Basketball (Men's)
Akron at Ball State: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Saint Louis at Dayton: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Monmouth at Iona: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Wyoming at New Mexico: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Toledo at Buffalo: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Utah State at Boise State: 10 p.m., FS1
Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-Santa Barbara: 11 p.m., ESPNU
College Basketball (Women's)
Arizona at California: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Oregon State at USC: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Oregon at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Arizona at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
College Gymnastics
Kentucky at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN
Missouri at Arkansas: 8:30 p.m., SECN
UCLA at Utah: 9 p.m., ESPNU
College Hockey (Men's)
UMass Lowell at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESN
College Lacrosse (Women's)
Central Michigan at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN
College Softball
Florida State at Georgia Tech: 1 p.m., ACCN
College Volleyball (Women's)
Arkansas at LSU: 1 p.m., SECN
Minnesota at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN
College Wrestling
Michigan at Michigan State: 5 p.m., BTN
Penn State at Ohio State: 7 p.m., BTN
Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational, Second Round: 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
Atlanta at Boston: 7:25 p.m. NBCSB
Chicago at Philadelphia: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Utah at L.A. Clippers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Chicago at Carolina: 7 p.m., NHLN
Winnipeg at Vancouver: 10 p.m., NHLN
Rugby
NRL All-Star Game, Australian Indigenous Women's All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori Women All-Stars: 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
NRL All-Star Game, Australian Indigenous All-Stars vs. New Zealand Maori All-Stars: 4 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
Sailing
America's Cup, The PRADA Cup Chalenger Selection Series, Finals: 10 p.m., NBCSN
Skiing
FIS, World Alpine Skiing Championships (tape): 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
FIS, World Alpine Skiing Championships: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis
ATP, The Australian Open, Semifinals: 3:30 a.m., ESPN
WTA, The Australian Open, Jennifer Brady vs. Naomi Osaka, Championship: 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN
ATP/WTA, The Australian Open, Mixed Doubles Championship: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS