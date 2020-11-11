There's been a lot of chatter from NatureWatch readers about recent columns and questions from fellow readers.
Winter bird bath ideas
In last week’s Naturewatch, Nancy S. wrote: “It would be most helpful to learn of other bird lovers’ experiences with providing fresh water for birds in the winter. Are they using heated birdbaths? Or perhaps electric heaters in existing concrete birdbaths? Pros and cons of each?”
A few of the comments I received include:
- Diane, Otis: “For many years, I have had the type of heated birdbath you described attached to my deck railing all year long. The only birds I have seen bathe in it are juncos. However, year-round assorted birds and squirrels drink from it.”
- Bill and Barbara H., Cheshire: “We don’t use or need a fancy heated water source in the winter. We use a larger (about 16-inch) plastic plant saucer for both ground feeding and water for our lawn pets. During colder weather, water is filled in the [morning] and emptied/thawed/refilled as needed — and brought in at night if it’s going to be a hard freeze. Birds are constantly at the feeders and drinking or bathing during daylight hours year-round. The night crew can occasionally be seen having a drink with their snack. This morning, as I read your Eagle article, the 'Robber Barons' (blue jays) are attacking the corn and sunflower chips and at the water dish three or four at a time. For the past week or so, we have had a 'mob' of up to 20 blue jays hanging out for breakfast. Bottom line — If you feed the birds, making water available can cheaply add to your nature-watching enjoyment.”
- Kathy K., West Stockbridge: “We have had an electric bird bath mounted on a post for several years. Small birds and sometimes squirrels use it all the time. They use it more in the winter. We also have blue jays this year and have not seen them for several years.”
- Dennis D., Monterey: “We have a bird bath with a bridge. We get birds year-round, as well as squirrels and chipmunks. We insert a heater to keep it from freezing during the colder months.”
- John and Debbie B., Pittsfield: “Responding to your question regarding heated bird baths: We have been using a heated dog dish for years with excellent results. The dish is plastic with a stainless-steel insert, approximately 11-inches diameter and 2-inches deep. We put a nice flat rock in the center to give the birds more room to perch. We have it elevated on a plant stand about 3 feet off the ground, and approximately 10 feet away from the feeders near some cover. The set up works great and the stainless-steel insert makes it easy to clean. Birds and squirrels both use it to drink and bathe even on the coldest days. We lived in Richmond for many years and now live in West Pittsfield. Great addition to a backyard feeding station. We also have a few bubblers that run during the warm weather that the birds seem to appreciate.”
Readers' accounts of Evening Grosbeaks
- Carol, North Adams: “I had four Evening Grosbeaks at my feeder at the base of the Mohawk Trail in North Adams on the morning of Nov. 4. I was excited to see them as they were the first ones that I have seen in many years. They used to appear regularly at my parent's home in Clarksburg. Unfortunately, they only remained for a short time. I thought that they might have been migrating.”
- Debra J., North Adams: “On Sunday, Oct. 25, in my back yard, I spotted a male Evening Grosbeak checking out my four feeders from a tall Elm tree. Eventually, he came down to feed [and] he stayed quite a while, and then he disappeared. I thought he might return before dark, but no such luck. It took until Halloween morning, Saturday, Oct. 31, for him to return with two other males and three females. It was much colder that day, only about 40 degrees. It's now Nov. 8, and I've not seen them since, but it was quite a treat seeing them so close — a first at my feeders here in North Adams. I am very near the mountains by the airport and my yard has lots of places for the Grosbeaks to hide. They were not shy about feeding with other birds — my blue jays, assorted sparrows, chickadees, cardinals and juncos. I hope they return, especially since it's been unusually warm — 72 today! This week, it's going to be above 60 most of the week. Fingers crossed that they return one last time before the cold returns. I provide a special blend of seed that includes black sunflower seeds and a fruit and nut mix added in. That's it for now, If they return, I'll let you know!”
- Kathy T., Cheshire: “I saw in the Eagle that you want to hear about Evening Grosbeak sightings. We had two land on the deck up here on West Mountain Road in Cheshire not long ago, but they didn't stay long. Sorry not to have recorded the date, but it was shortly after we put the feeder up right before the October snowstorm. We haven't seen (or noticed) them here in the past 20 years or so. On another subject, we never used to see the rose-breasted until last spring, when we had two. This one's checking out a corn seedling. It made me laugh to see Ruth Bass's column last year with a picture of one doing the same thing at her house.”
- Vickie N., Dalton: “We read with interest your Eagle column today in which you asked for observations of Evening Grosbeaks. There is a strip of mostly old pine trees running up the street behind our house — on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, a flock of Evening Grosbeaks landed in our backyard (about 24 to 30, we think). They were fortunate to fly in just after we scattered lots of black oiled sunflower seeds in the yard. How they spotted this food we cannot imagine. We observed them again the next day enjoying the same delicacy in the front yard. I must confess, with heavy heart, that one flew into the glass storm door, open only to give a plant some sunlight. He was dead on impact, a price too high to pay for sunning a plant. I was devastated by this terrible accident. None of this species has been observed since this calamity. We will be interested to hear more on these wonderful avian visitors, so foreign to us that we had to look them up, even though we get many rose-breasted Grosbeak visitors each year. “
- John, Lanesborough: ”Enjoy your column. I thought you might be interested that I see a flock of at least a dozen Evening Grosbeaks at our feeder. They just showed up today, Nov. 1. I haven’t seen them in quite a few years, but remember the huge flocks of the past.”