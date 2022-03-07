Three arrested for firing gel pellets at bystanders in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Three people were arrested after prosecutors alleged they shot gel balls from toy guns at random bystanders in the city on Sunday.
The first call to police came in around 3 p.m., when a woman phoned and said a silver SUV slowed down and the occupants fired what appeared to be pellets as she walked near the Madison Cafe, striking her neck, according to a police report.
She gave police a description of the car and its license plate. Shortly after police put out a "be on the lookout" alert for the vehicle, a report states, a man flagged down an officer and said he had been shot with a pellet while he stood at Park Square, and gave a similar description of the suspects and their vehicle.
Another report rolled in not long after, this time about two people who said they were struck outside of Crossroads Cafe on Onota Street, according to a report.
The victims said the suspects drove south towards West Street. Officers headed in that direction, and Sgt. Marc Maddalena said in a report that he pulled the vehicle over at the corner of West Union and John streets.
Jah'Rell Jaylynn Rose Mayes, 19, was in the driver's seat; Jordan B. Smith, 19, was in the front passenger seat; and a 17-year-old male was in the backseat.
There were "small orange, gel like, balls" that Maddalena described as ammunition for airsoft rifles, as well as two airsoft rifles, in the car, according to his report.
The weapon they allegedly used was a water gun that fires Orbeez, a popular brand of gel beads that expand in water, said Mayes' defense lawyer Ryan Cummins. Business Insider reported that police in several different states have drawn attention to the TikTok hashtag #orbeezgun.
Maddalena said all three males were taken into custody. Police reported finding orange gel-type pellets on the ground near Crossroads Cafe and The Madison.
Additionally, Maddalena said police had received three additional reports of bystanders being struck by pellets fired from a moving SUV one day earlier, on March 5.
On that day, a food delivery driver was reportedly struck in the back of the neck while making a delivery; a person was struck while standing at the intersection of West and Center streets; and a male and his son were shot at while walking to see a movie downtown, according to a police report.
Cummins said Mayes has no adult criminal record, and neither does Smith, according to his defense lawyer William Barry.
Mayes and Smith pleaded not guilty at their arraignments in Central Berkshire District Court on Monday to four counts of assault of battery with a dangerous weapon and a charge of disorderly conduct.
Assistant District Attorney Aeleen Kang and the defense attorneys stipulated that Mayes and Smith were dangerous, but believed there are conditions of release that could protect the safety of the public. They were ordered released with orders to wear a GPS tracker and abide by a curfew.