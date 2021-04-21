Hoosac Valley golf coach Jason Sniezek says playing in the Fall II season brings back memories. Not all of them are great.
"This season also reminds me of my pre-2005 days when golf was a spring sport," Sniezek wrote in an email. "We start in the gym and then take to the athletic fields when the weather allows, and then onto the courses when they open."
Sniezek's Hurricanes along with Lenox and Taconic opted out of the regular fall season for golf. The three schools, along with Pittsfield, elected to play their season during the Fall II, when fall sports like football, soccer, volleyball and unified basketball are competing. Pittsfield dropped out of playing golf because there were no players signing up to compete.
"I give credit to the [athletic directors] and the local courses for giving us this chance to play," said the Hoosac coach, whose team won the last Western Massachusetts team title awarded, taking the Division II title in 2019 at the Country Club of Pittsfield.
"Looking back on this, there was no way that I thought the Fall II season would come about," Sniezek said, "so I am grateful for everyone making this happen for the players."
The Hurricanes are led by reigning Berkshire Classic champion Corben Craig. Sniezek has had to deal with losing three, four-year starters to graduation.
For Hoosac and Taconic, it is a rebuilding season looking ahead to what both teams' members hope will be a successful Fall, 2021 season.
Lenox is gearing up for a possible run at a Western Mass. Division III title in Fall, 2021.
The Millionaires finished seven shots back of Ware for the D-III title in 2019. Coach Dick Salinetti's crew had four top-10 finishers that year.
And while Lenox did not compete with the rest of Berkshire County in the 2020 autumn season, Lenox golfer Max DiGrigoli had a fall to remember.
The Lenox junior won the Western Massachusetts Individual Championship at Greenfield Country Club, shooting a 1-under 71, beating Longmeadow's Tucker Silva by one stroke and reigning MIAA Western Mass. D-III champion John Soltys of Ware by four shots.
"We've gotten in a lot of practice, that's one thing," Lenox coach Dick Salinetti said. "Actually, we're coming back from a pretty strong team, actually a very strong team. We were 15-1 last year, 15-1 the year before. I got those same kids. I've got four of them playing right now."
One of those not playing golf right now is Brendan Hayden, who went to play football for Lee in the Fall II season.
Dan Keegan is the interim coach at Taconic for Fall II. He said the Green and Gold have five athletes led by Nate Murphy. Keegan said he thinks Murphy could be a standout next fall.
"The kids that are playing are very appreciative that they got the chance," said Keegan. "Other teams played [in the fall]. I think they feel appreciative that they are playing and getting a chance to get out on the golf course, hit the ball and compete a little bit."