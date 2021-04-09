WILLIAMSTOWN — With one year left on the term, an open seat on the Select Board — it’s the result of Jeffrey Thomas’ resignation, effective in May — has attracted four candidates.
But, since the filing deadline, candidate Nicholls “Niko” White withdrew from the race, noting that his progressive ideals are embraced by some of the remaining candidates, and that the time demands of the position might collide with his work as owner of Purple Dragon Games on Spring Street.
So, now there are three: Albert Cummings IV, Wade Hasty and Dr. Barbara Rosenthal. Following is a look at each candidate:
Albert Cummings IV
Cummings says he is running because he is “nervous” about the state of affairs in his hometown.
“I’m really nervous about this town,” he said. “I don’t like what I see happening, and I want to stand up and defend it.”
Cummings, 53, whose family has been in Williamstown for 150 years, is a construction contractor and professional guitar player who is about to release his 10th album. On the Select Board, he hopes to bring all sides of the debate together to find consensus.
“I’ve been a builder all my life, and I think I can build relationships,” he said. “I want to be the bridge where people can connect through me and talk to each other to make a better community. Somebody has to bring this town together.”
The troubles to which Cummings is referring is the issue of alleged racial and sexual harassment in the Williamstown Police Department. So far, the ensuing controversy has resulted in the resignation of the police chief and town manager. The debate is ongoing.
“I want everyone in town to feel safe,” Cummings said. “So, let’s figure out where the fire is and put it out.”
Cummings noted that he was raised in town, went to local schools and knows many local families. He remembers, as a kid, walking along Spring Street with his father, stopping to chat with many friends and neighbors. He lamented the loss of that small-town feel.
“I want the community to become more united, where you know your neighbors and everybody understands each other,” Cummings said. “We could all be a little more friendly, open and honest without tearing each other down.”
Cummings lives with his wife and raised both sons in town. He has been a builder for 30 years and a guitarist for about 25. He graduated from Williamstown Middle/High School and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. He served in the National Guard for two years.
Wade Hasty
Hasty wants to be part of the solution.
He is referring to the controversy over allegations of racial and sexual harassment at the Williamstown Police Department.
“I’ve seen a lot of hubbub, but not a lot of answers,” Hasty said, noting that, in his opinion, the Select Board has been “dragging their feet” on the issue.
Hasty, 35, is especially upset that three officers had used the department’s Criminal Justice Information System to look up information of 20 residents who had expressed concern about the department. He wondered how people can have faith in officers who “have committed unlawful acts?”
Hasty said he feels that Williams College exercises too much influence over town affairs, including land use in the downtown area, since it owns many of those properties.
“Williams College has their hands in everything,” Hasty said. “People who don’t work for Williams get pushed out. I don’t think a lot of people want to have that conversation.”
In his campaign statement on his Facebook campaign page, Hasty notes that the Police Department adopted a defensive posture after allegations came out, when it should have been a posture of seeking out the issues, and working with the town to improve the department and open communications with the townsfolk.
Hasty served in the U.S. Army Infantry for three tours in Iraq.
When he returned in 2015, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. He is attending Utica College, seeking a master’s degree in data sciences.
Hasty, a native of Maine, moved to Williamstown with his wife and now 9-year-old son in 2019. He considers himself an advocate for veterans.
Dr. Barbara Rosenthal
Rosenthal is confident that her skills as a family physician will be well-suited to working on the Select Board.
“Williamstown is stricken with issues at the Police Department,” Rosenthal noted. “I have no preconceived notions, and I thought I might be able to help.”
The ongoing controversy has brought her to the conclusion that de-escalation and motivational interviewing techniques that are devoid of judgment — they are skills used in communicating with patients and their families — can help in difficult discussions, she noted.
The controversy surrounding allegations of racial and sexual harassment at the Police Department has sparked a number of hard discussions about white supremacy, systemic racism and unintentional bias among local folks, and Rosenbaum wants everyone to take a step back.
“A lot of people are starting to examine their own feelings,” she said. “But, we need to back away from the extreme reactions. It is a process.”
She sees the Select Board as having the ability to lead the discussion to calmer waters.
Rosenthal, 66, moved to Williamstown from Bennington, Vt., 20 years ago, and since has raised two children, who attended Williamstown schools. She is a family physician with board certification in addiction medicine.
She said her main passions are health, climate, and racial/economic equity.
“To me, climate change is the top issue,” Rosenthal said. “Because if we can’t fix climate change, then all we’re doing is polishing the silver on the Titanic.”
She said the COOL Committee has made some inroads locally to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere, but feels that the town could refocus resources to bolster its reduction in the use of fossil fuels.
This story has been modified to correct information about Niko White's status on the ballot.