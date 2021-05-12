High School Baseball

McCann Tech at Gateway 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 5 p.m.

Drury at Lee: 5 p.m.

Lenox at Mount Everett: 5 p.m.

High School Softball

Smith Academy at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Lee at Drury: 5 p.m.

Lenox at Mount Greylock: 5 p.m.

Mount Everett at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Taconic, at Doyle Complex: 7 p.m.

High School Girls Lacrosse

Lee at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

HIgh School Track and Field

Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman