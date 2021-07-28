Chesterwood is showing the exhibit “Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine,” which includes Van Alstine’s abstract sculptures forged out of steel and stone. Each sculpture is a balancing act that plays with natural forces, gravity and kinetic energy. “My sculpture operates on many levels and is open to a variety of interpretations,” Van Alstine said of his work. “I believe its power is generated by the juxtaposition of impure found objects, layers of association, symbolism and narrative.” The exhibit will be open through Oct. 25.
What: Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine
Where: Chesterwood, 4 Williamsville Rd, Stockbridge, Mass.
When: Through Oct. 25
Admission: $10 grounds-only, $20 collections and studio, free for members and children under 13
Information: https://www.chesterwood.org/john-van-alstine