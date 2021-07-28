Tipping Point 1

Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine at Chesterwood features Van Alstine's sculptures that play with gravity and nature.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN VAN ALSTINE

Chesterwood is showing the exhibit “Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine,” which includes Van Alstine’s abstract sculptures forged out of steel and stone. Each sculpture is a balancing act that plays with natural forces, gravity and kinetic energy. “My sculpture operates on many levels and is open to a variety of interpretations,” Van Alstine said of his work. “I believe its power is generated by the juxtaposition of impure found objects, layers of association, symbolism and narrative.” The exhibit will be open through Oct. 25.

What: Tipping the Balance: Contemporary Sculpture by John Van Alstine

Where: Chesterwood, 4 Williamsville Rd, Stockbridge, Mass.

When: Through Oct. 25

Admission: $10 grounds-only, $20 collections and studio, free for members and children under 13

Information: https://www.chesterwood.org/john-van-alstine

Bellamy Richardson can be reached at brichardson@berkshireeagle.com

Features Intern

Bellamy Richardson is a features intern at the Berkshire Eagle. She is a rising junior at Williams College and is the executive editor for features at the Williams Record. She can be reached at brichardson@berkshireeagle.com.