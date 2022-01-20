One year ago: Senate leaders announced that opening statements in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump over the Capitol riot would begin the week of Feb. 8; it would be the first time a former president would face such charges after leaving office. Former Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his successful pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run record, died at 86. Former “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw said he was retiring from NBC News after working at the network for 55 years.