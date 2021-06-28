One year ago: A St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, waved guns at protesters who marched on their private street amid the national racial injustice demonstrations. (The McCloskeys, who were initially indicted on felony charges including unlawful use of a weapon, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to give up the weapons they used during the confrontation.) President Donald Trump tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. (Trump later deleted the tweet, and the White House said he had not heard “the one statement” on the video.) Trump denied that he’d been made aware of the conclusions of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia had offered bounties to militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The world surpassed two coronavirus milestones – 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases, while also hitting another high mark for daily new infections. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars that had opened in seven counties to immediately close, and urged bars in eight other counties to do the same, amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus in parts of the state.