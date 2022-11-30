Today in History for Nov. 30, 2022

Hawaiian surf riders Buzzy Trent, Woody Brown and George Downing glide down and advance in front of huge wave at Makaha, near Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii on Nov. 30, 1953. Makaha's winter season of big waves is getting an early start this year, and this wave was estimated to be about 19 feet high. Only the best Island surfers brave such big ones. (AP Photo)