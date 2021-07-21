Community
Berkshire Community College: Information session on the Associates Degree in Nursing at noon and the Educational Mobility (PN to AND) program, 1 p.m., register at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
Charlemont Forum: Speaker Jessica Gonzalez from Free Press, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Register: facebook.com/charlemontforum.
Duplicate Bridge: All players must show proof of vaccination, $7, 12:45 p.m., at the Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington. Information or to request a partner, contact Dan, 413-551-7922.
Lee Sportsmen's Association: Thursday Night Steel Fun Shoot, $10, $5 additional gun, safety briefing at 5:45 p.m., 565 Fairview St., Lee. Register at practiscore.com.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Dance
Jacob’s Pillow: Brian Brooks/ Moving Company, $45, 2 and 6 p.m., Leir Stage, 358 George Carter Road, Becket. Tickets: jacobspillow.org/calendar. Contra-Tiempo online event, 7:30 p.m., RSVP at jacobspillow.org/calendar.
Kid Stuff
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and the Berkshire Athenaeum: StoryWalk of Ty Allan Jackson’s book "When I Close My Eyes," find a map at tinyurl.com/PittsfieldStoryWalk.
North Chatham Free Library: Guided craft class making collages in the style of Eric Carle and Lois Ehlert, 4 p.m., outside under a tent at 4287 NY203, North Chatham, N.Y. Register: mail@northchathamlibrary.org or call 518-766-3211.
Literary
Dewey Hall: Joanna Mattrey, viola and No Land, voice, present a collection of reimagined songs, poems, improvisations, original compositions and video projections, 7 p.m., in the backyard at 91 Main St., Sheffield.
WordXWord: Mini festival of poetry, spoken word and storytelling; Walkin’ with WordXWord, 6 p.m.; Story Slam / Unsaid, 7 p.m., at the Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox.
Music
Berkshire High Peaks Festival: Orchestral workshop, 10 a.m. via Zoom; Vocalists master class, 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register: cewm.org/upcoming-concerts.
Berkshire Opera Festival: "Glory Denied," by composer Tom Cipullo, 7:30 p.m., at Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington. Tickets: berkshireoperafestival.org/glory-denied.
Boston Symphony Orchestra: Tanglewood in the City video performance, pre-event begins at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7 p.m., at the Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield.
Outdoors
Western Massachusetts Master Gardeners: Work bee, stop by and ask questions about gardening, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the demonstration gardens at Springside Park, 874 North St., Pittsfield.
Theater
The Theater Barn: "The Stranger" by Agatha Christie, vaccinated ticket holders only, $30-$33, 2 and 8 p.m., 654 Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.