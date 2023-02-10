Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Hampden County Bar Association: Lawyer on the Line, in conjunction with Western Mass News, free legal help from 5 to 6:30 p.m., call 413-846-0240.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Ralph J. Froio Senior Center: Poetry, 10 a.m.; billiards, 11 a.m.; Scrabble and pinochle, noon; Mahjong and art studio, 1 p.m., 330 North St., Pittsfield.
Health and Fitness
Meditation Group: Beginner meditation and discussion, by donation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., George B. Crane Memorial Center, 81 Linden St., Pittsfield.
Kid Stuff
Chatham Public Library: Shake and shout story time for ages 1-3, 10:30 a.m.; Writing and career help for teens with Wally Rubin, 3 to 6 p.m. by appointment, 11 Woodbridge Ave., Chatham, N.Y.
Music
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:30 p.m. advanced, at Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield. Registration required for all new students. For registration, drum rental and class fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com. Information: tamarackhollow.com.