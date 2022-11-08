Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Exhibition opening, 5 to 7 p.m., Berkshire Humane Society, 214 Barker Road, Pittsfield.
Williams College Museum of Art: Arthur Jafa gives the annual Plonsker Family Lecture in Contemporary Art, 5:30 p.m., 15 Lawrence Hall Drive, Williamstown.
Community
Lenox Land Trust: Annual meeting, "A Journey Through Stoneover Farm" by Amy Lafave, 6 p.m., Lenox Library, 18 Main St., Lenox.
Lenox Library: Donate your books for the 2023 book sale, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Lee Premium Outlets, Store 450, across from Tommy Hilfiger, 17 Premium Outlets Boulevard, Lee.
McCann Tea Room: Culinary Arts students prepare a menu of soups, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts, seating from 10:45 a.m. to noon, McCann Technical School, 70 Hodges Cross Road, North Adams.
Mohawk Stamp Club & Green Mountain Stamp Society: Meeting, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Harper Center, 118 Church St., Williamstown.
Pittsfield Elks: Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 27 Union St., Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastics for recycling for curbside pickup.
Stephentown Memorial Library: Mahjong, 4 to 6 p.m., 472 NY Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y.
Stockbridge Grange: Deadline for orders for the Nov. 13 community dinner, call 413-243-1298 or 413-443-4352.
Film
Clark Art Institute: "Mur Murs," free, 7:30 p.m., 225 South St., Williamstown.
Health and Fitness
Lenox Hall Walking: For Lenox residents only, only on days when school is in session, rubber-soled shoes required, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, 197 East St., Lenox.
Pittsfield Meditation Group: 30-minute meditation and dharma teaching, by donation, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
Kid Stuff
The Mount: StoryWalk, "Borreguita and the Coyote," 10 a.m., 2 Plunkett St., Lenox.
Literary
Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum: Textile artist and author Leslie Rinchen-Wongmo will discuss her new book, "Threads of Awakening," free, 6:30 p.m., 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
Stockbridge Library: Book club discusses "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers, 4 p.m., via Zoom and in person at 46 Main St., Stockbridge.
Music
Methuselah Bar & Lounge: Spindle with DJ Pup Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., 391 North St., Pittsfield.