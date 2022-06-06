Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Making Art Together with Guild artists, 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom. See BerkshireArtists.org for link.
Lee Library: Reception for Sharon Siter's "Crystal Ball Photography" exhibit, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 100 Main St., Lee.
Community
Al Nelson Friendship Center: Food pantry, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 45 Eagle St., North Adams.
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Bridge: Contract bridge game, open to all, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St., Lenox.
Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County: Celebration of graduates of the 2022 Spring Accelerator Program, 6 p.m., via Zoom. Register: bit.ly/Spring22Gala.
Last Word Toastmasters: Public speaking and leadership club meets, 6:30 to 8 p.m., via Google Meet. Information: lastword.toastmastersclubs.org.
Pittsfield Cultural Council: Those interested in applying to join the committee are invited to join a meeting, ask questions and see how they can be involved, 7 p.m., City Hall, Room 203, Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Parade Committee: 2022 planning meeting, volunteers needed, 7 p.m., Polish Falcon Club, 32 Bel Air Ave., Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Health and Fitness
North Adams Mayor’s Fitness Challenge: Free yoga with Barb Malkas, 6:30 p.m., Colegrove Park, Church Street, North Adams.
Kid Stuff
Chatham Public Library: Shake & Shout Toddler Storytime, 10:30 a.m., 11 Woodbridge Ave., Chatham, N.Y.
New Lebanon Library: Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Teen Takeover, 2:30 to 4 p.m., 550 Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.
Lecture
Upper Hudson Peace Action: Lawrence Wittner speaking on "How the Peace Movement Can Work More Effectively to End the War in Ukraine," 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Email moonjn@gmail.com to register.
Literary
Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville's Arrowhead: "Moby-Dick" Monologue, free, 5:30 p.m., 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield.
Outdoors
Knesset Israel Synagogue: Ramblin' With the Rav, moderate hike and forest chat with Rabbi David Weiner, free, 8:30 p.m., register at knessetisrael.org/rsvp.
Mount Greylock State Reservation: Nice and Easy Trail Hike, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., meeting locations vary, call 413-499-4262.
Theater
Barrington Stage Company: "Andy Warhol in Iran," $59, $25 youth, 7:30 p.m., St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, 36 Linden St., Pittsfield.
Great Barrington Public Theater: Solo Fest: "The Bard The Beat The Blues," $25, 7:30 p.m., in the Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon’s Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington.