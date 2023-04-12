Art
Clark Art Institute: Fresh Takes series, students in the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the History of Art share their thoughts on an object in the collection, noon; Joshua I. Cohen presents a lecture on displacement and the opaque, 5:30 p.m., 225 South St., Williamstown.
Dewey Hall: "Rural Berkshires: Always Adapting," opening reception at 6 p.m., 91 Main St., Sheffield.
Mass MoCA: Annual Teen Invitational, 6 to 9 p.m.; Higher Ed For All presents "A Debt-Free Future is Possible," 4:30 to 6 p.m., 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams.
Community
1Berkshire: Welcome Senator Paul Mark event, beginning at $20, noon to 2 p.m., Berkshire Hills Country Club, 500 Benedict Road, Pittsfield. Register: tinyurl.com/mxxfjmr.
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Mulberry Hair Company: Manix Pixies, a Rockin' Resale Pop-Up, noon to 4 p.m., 27½ Rosseter St., Great Barrington.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Ralph Froio Senior Center: Knitting, 9 a.m.; quilting, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m., 330 North St., Pittsfield.
Stockbridge Grange: Deadline for reservations for the April 16 community dinner; call 413-243-1298 or 413-443-4352.
West Stockbridge Food Pantry Collection Week: Drop off donations in the food pantry collection box at Town Hall or the Congregational Church, West Stockbridge, through April 14. To arrange a drop-off elsewhere, email wstockhelpinghands@gmail.com.
Film
Images Cinema: Fresh Fest opens with a reception, 6:30 p.m., and screening of "Tending the Garden," with Jake Zieminski of Cavu Hemp in Cheshire, $5-$10 donation suggested for all fest events, 7:30 p.m., 50 Spring St., Williamstown.
Williams College Museum of Art: "Memories of a Penitent Heart," 4 p.m., 15 Lawrence Hall Drive, Williamstown.
Kid Stuff
Chatham Public Library: Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Talk, Read, Sing Traveling Early Learning Storytime with GHPN, children will get to learn all about the change in the seasons, enjoy a reading of "The Caterpillar's First Spring," and get to make colorful jelly bean structures, ages 3 to 5, 10:30 a.m., 11 Woodbridge Ave., Chatham, N.Y.
Music
Dalton American Legion: Karaoke, open to public, 7 p.m. to midnight, 258 North St., Dalton.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Joan Osborne with special guests Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, $44-$60, 8 p.m., 14 Castle St., Great Barrington.
Methuselah Bar & Lounge: dB and the Hertz, 7 to 10 p.m., 391 North St., Pittsfield.
Williams College Music: Cappella Pratensis open rehearsal, 4:15 p.m., Chapin Hall, Chapin Hall Drive, Williamstown.
Outdoors
Mount Greylock State Reservation: Nice and Easy Hike, 1 to 2:30 p.m., 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough.
Theater
Ghent Playhouse: "Ruthless: The Musical," $28, $23 members, $12 students, 7:30 p.m., at 6 Town Place in Ghent, N.Y.