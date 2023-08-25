Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Chatham Public Library: Mah Jongg Club, 10:30 a.m., 11 Woodbridge Ave., Chatham, N.Y.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Ralph Froio Senior Center: Poetry, 10 a.m.; billiards, 11 a.m.; Scrabble and pinochle, noon; Mahjong and art studio, 1 p.m., 330 North St., Pittsfield.
Dance
Becket Arts Center: Creative Modern Dance With Louise, $10, 9 a.m., 7 Brooker Hill Road, Becket.
Health and Fitness
CHP Berkshires Mobile Health Clinic: Vaccines, boosters, testing, sick visits and routine health screenings throughout the Berkshires on weekdays. For information, times and locations: chpberkshires.org/mobile, 413-528-0457.
Clark Art Institute: Tai chi, free, 10 a.m., 225 South St., Williamstown.
Meditation Group: Beginner meditation and discussion, by donation, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., George B. Crane Memorial Center, 81 Linden St., Pittsfield.
History
Berkshire County Historical Society: Crane Museum staff will be on hand to share the story of Crane paper making, free, 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Thursday, and Friday until Sept. 1, 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield.
Lecture
The Mount: Michael Frank, "One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for the Lost World," $30, $25 members, 4 p.m., 2 Plunkett St., Lenox. Register: edithwharton.org.
Literary
Stockbridge Library: Book discussion of Imbolo Mbue "Behold the Dreamers," 4 p.m., 46 Main St., Stockbridge.
Music
Berkshire Botanical Garden: Music Mondays with Wanda Houston Band, $15, $10 members, 5:30 p.m., 5 West Stock-bridge Road, Stockbridge. Register: berkshirebotanical.org/music-mondays-2023.
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:30 p.m. advanced, at Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave., Pittsfield, and select summer nights at the Town Park, Windsor. Registration required for all new students, $10 per class, $5 drum rental. For registration, class location, email aimee@gaiaroots.com. Information: tamarackhollow.com.