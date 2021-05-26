Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Art Book Gathering, share a favorite book, artist, process, 9:30 to 11 a.m., on Zoom. For link, see BerkshireArtists.org.
Community
Great Barrington Libraries: Cooking Class: Fun Memorial Day Dessert, noon, pre-recorded program is presented on YouTube, register at gblibraries.org/events.
Northern Berkshire Community Coalition: "Teaching Self-Control" parenting workshop, 10:30 a.m. to noon, in the nbCC Conference Room, 61 Main St., Suite 218, North Adams. To register, email cgriffin@nbccoalition.org or call 413-663-7588.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Roeliff Jansen Community Library: Tech Lab, "Google Search Tips," 5:45 p.m., register with Tamara Gaskell at director@roejanlibrary.org.
Film
Public Health Institute of Western Mass.: "Black Lives/Black Lungs" screening and discussion, 5 to 6 p.m., online. Register at publichealthwm.org.
Kid Stuff
South Berkshire Kids: Sing and Dance with Kim, 10 to 11 a.m. at Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St., Sheffield. Sign up at tinyurl.com/4kdswy96. Virtual puppet shows with Tom Knight, 9:30 to 10 a.m., sign up at tinyurl.com/58ru243z.
Lecture
Clark Art Institute: Art Worlds of Brazil lecture series, "Modern Architecture and Landscape Design in Brazil," prerecorded lecture with Vera Beatriz Siqueira, 5 p.m., details at clarkart.edu/events.