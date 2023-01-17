Art
Future Labs Gallery: "Hot Colors" group show opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m., 43 Eagle St., North Adams.
Norman Rockwell Museum: An online and on-demand program of sketching and conversation about creative expression with Liza Donnelly, $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2p84cn53.
Community
Dalton Senior Center: Weekly bridge game, 1 p.m., 40 Field St., Dalton.
Pittsfield Elks: Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 27 Union St., Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Stephentown Memorial Library: Mahjong, 4 to 6 p.m., 472 NY Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y.
Stockbridge Community Preservation Committee: A public informational hearing, comments invited on the needs, possibilities and resources of the town regarding community preservation, 4 p.m., Town Offices, 50 Main St., Stockbridge.
Health and Fitness
Lenox Hall Walking: For Lenox residents only, only on days when school is in session, rubber-soled shoes required, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, 197 East St., Lenox.
Pittsfield Meditation Group: 30-minute meditation and dharma teaching, by donation, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
Literary
Richmond Free Public Library: The Lively World Series presents Judy White Staber, author of “Rise Above It, Darling,” 4 p.m., 2821 State Road, Richmond. Information: 413-553-7795.
Music
Methuselah Bar & Lounge: Vinyl Night with DJ Pup Daddy, 8 to 11 p.m., 391 North St., Pittsfield.