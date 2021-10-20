Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Making Art Together with Guild Artists, 2 to 4:45 p.m. on Zoom. See BerkshireArtists.org for link. Berkshire Photo Gathering, 2 to 4 p.m., online. For information: berkshirephotogathering.com/online-meetings.
Installation Space: Opening reception for "all that moves," a video installation by Allison Maria Rodriguez, 4 to 8 p.m., 49 Eagle St., North Adams.
Norman Rockwell Museum: Enchanted: Mythology and Fairy Tales virtual symposium, keynote by Alice Carter, $20 for both days, 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP: rockwellcenter.org.
Community
Berkshire Community College: 30-minute virtual info session with an admissions counselor, noon, register at berkshirecc.edu/openhouse.
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Community Center: The Fox Hollow Music and Art Cafe present the Alannah Fitzgerald Memorial Show, $5 suggested donation, free for under 18, 6:30 p.m., 71 Main St., Petersburgh, N.Y.
Pittsfield Recycling: Paper recycling for curbside pickup.
Film
FilmColumbia 2021: "My Donkey, My Lover & I," "Candy Store," 1:30 p.m.; "Compartment No. 6," 4:30 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers," 7:30 p.m., Crandall Theatre, 48 Main St., Chatham, N.Y. Tickets: crandelltheatre.org. Receipts for all tickets purchased online must be printed and brought directly to the film screening, along with proof of vaccination and valid ID.
Lecture
Berkshire County Historical Society: "Mohican Experiences with Museum Repatriation Today" by Bonney Hartley, Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act representative for Stockbridge-Munsee Community, 7 p.m., via Zoom. Register: 413-442-1793 or melville@berkshirehistory.org.
Literary
Lanesborough Public Library: "Not Too Scary Stories" with storyteller/musician John Porcino, 4 p.m., at the Mount Greylock State Reservation Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough. Reservations: tinyurl.com/bn6kcspx.
Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives: Stockbridge Writers meeting, noon to 1:30 p.m., via Zoom, tinyurl.com/3nyr2m79.
Music
Apple Tree Inn: Cabaret with The Fremonts, $20, 8 p.m., 10 Richmond Mountain Road, Lenox. Tickets: sevenrooms.com/events/appletreeinn.
Berkshire Theatre Group: Reelin’ in the Years: Celebrating The Music of Steely Dan, $25, 7:30 p.m., Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield. Tickets: berkshiretheatregroup.org.
Dewey Hall: Ben Cosgrove, $15, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 91 Main St., Sheffield. Tickets: deweyhall.org/dewey-hall-calendar.
Williams College Department of Music: Williams Chamber Players, 7:30 p.m., Chapin Hall, 62-66 Chapin Hall Drive, Williamstown.
Outdoors
Mass Audubon: Canoe Meadows Fall Volunteer Day, 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, 390 Holmes Road, Pittsfield. Register: massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.