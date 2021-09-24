Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Making Art Together with Eva Schuster and other Guild Artists, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Zoom. For links, visit BerkshireArtists.org.
Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Elizabeth Freeman Center: Rise Together for Safety & Justice 2021 fundraiser walk, 5:30 p.m., meet at Town Hall, 32 Main St., Lee.
GE Pensioners and Quarter Century Club: Monthly dinner, $5, $15 guests, 5 p.m., Berkshire Hills Country Club, 500 Benedict Road, Pittsfield.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Nonprofit Center for the Berkshires: Data Hygiene lunch and learn presented by Amy Chin/Berkshire Net Results, 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., via Zoom. Register: npcberkshires.org.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pickup.
Walking Our Talk: Introduction to women’s support and empowerment circles, 6 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Register for details: walkingourtalk.org/intro-circles.
Health and fitness
Alzheimer’s Association: Legal, Financial and Care Planning webinar, 5 p.m., register at action.alz.org/MTG/76642009 or call 800-272-3900.
Music
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, online and in person at the Windsor Town Park, rain location is Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:30 p.m. advanced. For registration and fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Outdoors
Natural Bridge State Park: Building the Bridge, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the Visitor Center, McAuley Road, North Adams.