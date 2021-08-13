Art
All Saints Berkshires: Stained glass art, 1 to 4 p.m., 59 Summer St., North Adams.
LABspace: A conversation with Connie and Russell of "GUZMAN," 3 p.m., 2642 NY Route 23, Hillsdale N.Y.
Lauren Clark Fine Art: Reception for artist Keith Emerling, "Plated Dishes: The Fine Art of Food," 5 to 7 p.m., 684 Main St., Great Barrington.
Open studio: Artists Virginia Bradley and Chris Malcomson host events, noon to 6 p.m., 234 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington.
Sienna Patti: Artist reception with Mallory Weston, 5 to 7 p.m., 80 Main St., Lenox. RSVP: tinyurl.com/3s634tvm.
Spencertown Academy Arts Center: “Still Life: Flowers, Fruits & Foods in Repose,” on view weekends 1 to 5 p.m. through Sept. 19, 790 State Route 203 in Spencertown, N.Y.
Community
Berkshire Farmers Market: Produce and products from Western Mass. farms, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Berkshire Mall parking lot, Cheshire Road and Route 8, Lanesborough.
Berkshire Mountain Pickleball: Learn to play pickleball, 10 a.m., at Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield. Register by emailing bmp01201@gmail.com.
Dalton United Methodist Church: Tag sale, all items are free, donations accepted, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 755 Main St., Dalton.
First Congregational Church of Lee: Craft fair and festival in the park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Park Place, Lee.
Food Pantry: Sponsored by Berkshire Veterans of Soldier On, veterans and public invited, 8 to 11 a.m., 360 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, 413-236-5644.
Great Barrington Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 9 to 10 a.m. for high-risk shoppers only, 18 Church St., Great Barrington.
Hancock Shaker Village: Goat Yoga, $25, 10 to 11 a.m., 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield. Register: tinyurl.com/44385bj7.
Hudson Hall: Black Arts and Cultural Festival, 2 p.m., Henry Hudson Riverfront Park, Broad Street, Hudson, N.Y.
Lee Farmers Market: Masks required, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Town Park, at the intersections of Main Street, Housatonic Street and West Park Street, Lee.
Middlefield Fair: Oxen Pull and Truck Pull, Kids Pie Eating Contest and more, gates open at 8 a.m., at the Middlefield Fair Grounds, 7 Bell Road, Middlefield.
North Adams Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the St. Anthony's parking lot, St. Anthony Drive, North Adams.
Pittsfield Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pittsfield Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield.
Williamstown Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Spring Street parking lot, Williamstown.
Dance
Jacob’s Pillow: Cirque Barcode and Acting for Climate Montreal, $25, noon and 3:30 p.m., Pillow Grounds. The School at Jacob's Pillow performance, free, 2 p.m., Leir Stage; LaTasha Barnes presents The Jazz Continuum, $45, 6 p.m., Leir Stage, 358 George Carter Road, Becket. Information: jacobspillow.org/calendar.
Kid Stuff
Dewey Hall: Young at Heart Series, Family Dance Around the World, 10 a.m., outside at 91 Main St., Dewey Hall.
North Chatham Free Library: Family performance by Storycrafters, 4 p.m., outdoors at 4287 NY-203, North Chatham, N.Y.
Robbins-Zust Family Marionette Company: “Jack and the Beanstalk,” free, 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., Pittsfield.
Lecture
New Marlborough Meeting House Committee: Bill McKibben and Sue Halpern will be presenting a two-part talk about climate change and technology, $20, 4:30 p.m., 154 Hartsville New Marlborough Road, New Marlborough. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4bffhutv.
Music
Bascom Lodge: The Atia and Matt DeChamplain Trio, 7 p.m., 3 Summit Road, Adams. Reservations: 413-743-1591.
Bend the Knotted Oak Chamber Music: Ron Carbone, Margaret Flanigan, Uel Wade, masks required for the unvaccinated, $25, free for 18 and under, 3 p.m., in Wade's studio, 40 Church St., Chatham, N.Y.
Hubbard Hall: Barry Oreck and Friends, free, masks required for the unvaccinated, 6 p.m., on the Great Lawn, 25 East Main St., Cambridge, N.Y.
Lenox Library: Tanglewood Pre-Concert Talks with Jeremy Yudkin, 2:30 to 4 p.m., in Roche Reading Park, 18 Main St., Lenox.
Outdoors
Bee Friendly Williamstown: Afternoon of garden tours, 2 to 4 p.m., various locations. Map available at beefriendlywilliamstown.org.
Natural Bridge State Park: Natural Bridge History Tour, free, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the Visitor’s Center, McAuley Road, North Adams.
Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center: Explore the flora and fauna of Basin Pond in Lee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register: aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Theater
Berkshire County Historical Society at Arrowhead: "ReWritten," $15, $10 for BHS members, 7 p.m., 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield.
Mac-Haydn Theatre: "She Loves Me," $42, 4 and 8 p.m., 1925 NY-203, Chatham, N.Y.
PS21: "SHE/HER," $20 and up, 2 and 8 p.m., 2980 New York 66, Chatham, N.Y.
Shakespeare and Company: "Art," by Yasmina Reza, $47-$67, 2 p.m., Roman Garden Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.
The Theater Barn: "Night and Day," vaccinated ticket holders only, $30-$33, 4 and 8 p.m., 654 Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.
Whitney Center for the Arts: Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision, a large-scale collaborative art and performance project, 2 and 6 p.m., 42 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield. Tickets required: ritesofpassageproject.org/tickets.
Sunday
Art
Bascom Lodge: Collage workshop with Diane Firtell, 12:30 to 3 p.m., 3 Summit Road, Adams.
Open studio: Artists Virginia Bradley and Chris Malcomson host events, noon to 6 p.m., 234 Long Pond Road, Great Barrington.
The Mount: SculptureNow Artist Led Tour, $15, $12 seniors and youth, 10 and under free, 2 to 4 p.m., at 2 Plunkett St., Lenox.
Community
Bascom Lodge: Winemaking and tasting with Kevin Collins, 6 p.m., 3 Summit Road, Adams.
Lee Sportmen’s Association: Steel challenge, $20, noon, 565 Fairview St., Lee. Register at practiscore.com.
Middlefield Fair: Horse Pulls and Garden Tractor Pull, Kids Pie Eating Contest and more, gates open at 8 a.m., at the Middlefield Fair Grounds, 7 Bell Road, Middlefield.
Williamstown Historical Museum: Hay Day Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 32 New Ashford Road, South Williamstown.
Dance
Jacob’s Pillow: Workshop with LaTasha Barnes, ages 16 and up, $10, 10 a.m. in the Great Lawn tent. Cirque Barcode and Acting for Climate Montreal, $25, noon., Pillow Grounds. LaTasha Barnes presents The Jazz Continuum, $45, 2 p.m., Leir Stage. PillowTalk: The History of Jazz Dance, 3:30 p.m., Blake's Barn. 358 George Carter Road, Becket. Information: jacobspillow.org/calendar.
History
Quaker Meeting House: Tours by members of the Adams Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., Maple Street Cemetery, Adams.
Music
Bascom Lodge: Michael Junkins Group, 7 p.m., 3 Summit Road, Adams. Reservations: 413-743-1591.
Bend the Knotted Oak Chamber Music: Ron Carbone, Margaret Flanigan, Uel Wade, masks required for the unvaccinated, $25, free for 18 and under, 3 p.m., in Wade's studio, 40 Church St., Chatham, N.Y.
Berkshires Jazz: Svetlana and the Delancey 5, 4 p.m., on the lawn at The Gateways Inn, 51 Walker St., Lenox.
Cheshire Summer Stage: Live music by The COSMOS, 4 to 6 p.m. at Heron Cove, Cheshire Lake, at the Farnams Causeway, Cheshire.
Hudson Hall: Jazz workshop concert, free, 4 p.m., 327 Warren St., Hudson, N.Y. Tickets: hudsonhall.org/event/hudson-jazz-workshop-concert-3.
Local Lee Cultural Council and the Starving Artist Cafe: Sundays in the Park, grab takeout or bring a picnic and listen to live music by Sparkie Allison and Eva Cappelli, 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., Town Park, 25 Park Plaza, Lee.
Sevenars Concerts: The Sparkman Trio, $20 suggested donation, 4 p.m., Sevenars Academy, Route 112 at Ireland Street, South Worthington.
Stockbridge Sinfonia: Concert, 6:30 p.m., Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington.
Outdoors
Natural Bridge State Park: Natural Bridge History Tour, free, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Life in the Quarry, noon, meet at the Visitor’s Center, McAuley Road, North Adams.
Theater
Ancram Opera House: Plein Air Plays, 4, 5 and 6 p.m., 1330 County Route 7, Ancram, N.Y. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4n9d6v2n.
Berkshire County Historical Society at Arrowhead: "ReWritten," $15, $10 for BHS members, 7 p.m., 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield.
Mac-Haydn Theatre: "She Loves Me," $42, 2 and 7 p.m., 1925 NY-203, Chatham, N.Y.
Shakespeare and Company: "Art," by Yasmina Reza, $33.50-$57, 5:30 p.m., Roman Garden Theatre, 70 Kemble St., Lenox.
The Theater Barn: "Night and Day," vaccinated ticket holders only, $30-$33, 2 p.m., 654 Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.
Whitney Center for the Arts: Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision, a large-scale collaborative art and performance project, 2 and 6 p.m., 42 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield. Tickets required: ritesofpassageproject.org/tickets.