Art
Chesterwood: Open sharing, presentation of student work, free, 5 p.m.; Jonathan Prince's "Elemental Matters" reception, 5 to 7 p.m., 4 Williamsville Road, Stockbridge.
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Berkshire Plein Air Painting in Lenox, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at BerkshireArtists.org/plein-air.
Hoffman Pottery: Meet the potter, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 103 Great Barrington Road, West Stockbridge.
Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Cheshire United Methodist Church: Deadline for reservations for the July 30 chicken dinner, call 413-663-3630 by 5 p.m.
Lenox Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the former Cafe Lucia, 80 Church St., Lenox.
Ralph Froio Senior Center: Knitting, 9 a.m.; quilting, 12:30 p.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m., 330 North St., Pittsfield.
Dance
Jacob's Pillow: Black Grace, starting at $55, 8 p.m.; Dichotomous Being: An Evening of Taylor Stanley, starting at $25, 6 p.m.; Michelle N. Gibson with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra / NOJO 7, starting at $25, 4:30 p.m., 358 George Carter Road, Becket.
PS21: Vertigo Dance Company (Israel), "One. One & One," $40 plus ticketing fees, $35 members, 8 p.m., 2980 Route 66, Chatham, N.Y. Tickets: ps21chatham.org.
Film
Pittsfield Movies Under the Stars: "Frozen II," free, 8:30 p.m., Clapp Park, West Housatonic St., Pittsfield.
Kid Stuff
Chatham Public Library: Preschool storytime, 10:30 a.m., 11 Woodbridge Ave., Chatham, N.Y.
New Lebanon and Chatham Libraries: Storytime and craft, for kids pre-k to grade 4, 2 p.m., Stoddard Park, Route 5, Canaan, N.Y.
North Adams Public Library: LibraryBEATS! Drum and Rhythm Circle, 6 p.m., 74 Church St., North Adams.
Robbins-Zust Family Marionettes: "Carnival of the Animals," free, 11 a.m., Dottie’s Coffee Lounge, 444 North St., Pittsfield.
Lecture
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires: “Get Thee To A Nunnery: Shakespeare and the Talmudic Rabbis In Conversation,” with Marjorie Lehman, $15, 11 a.m., Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St., Lenox. Information: jewishberkshires.org.
Literary
Berkshire County Historical Society: "Moby-Dick" Read-a-Thon, in person and via Zoom through Monday, $5 donation, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield. Sign up for 10 minute reading slots at berkshirehistory.org.
Stockbridge Library, Museum and Archives: Talk with author Ruth Bass, "Sarah's Daughter," 6 p.m., 46 Main St., Stockbridge.
Music
Flat Burger Society: Sample the Cat, $15, 8 p.m., McKay Street, Pittsfield.
Lenox Library: Pre-concert talk with Jeremy Yudkin, "“All of Beethoven’s Five," 2:30 to 4 p.m., Town Hall auditorium, 6 Walker St., Lenox.
Mass MoCA: Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend, Phil Kline, "Last Words Before Vanishing From the Earth," 2:15 p.m., MASS MoCA’s Joe’s Field, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. Tickets: massmoca.org.
OldTone Roots Music Festival: Live music, beginning at noon, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 County Road 21, Hillsdale, N.Y. Tickets at oldtonemusicfestival.com.
Stephentown Library and Stephentown Historical Society: Billy Gilbert performs, free, 7 p.m., 472 State Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y.
Theater
Barrington Stage Company: "The Supadupa Kid," based on the novel by Ty Allan Jackson, two youth tickets free for ever adult ticket purchased, 7 p.m., on the St. Germain Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, 36 Linden St., Pittsfield. Tickets: barringtonstageco.org.
Berkshire County Historical Society: "ReWritten," an immersive performance exploring the relationship between authors Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville, $15, 12 and under free, 7:30 p.m., 780 Holmes Road, Pittsfield. Tickets: berkshirehistory.org.
Mac-Haydn Theatre: "Kiss Me Kate," $45, 8 p.m., 1925 NY-203, Chatham, N.Y.