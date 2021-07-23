Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
Duplicate Bridge: All players must show proof of vaccination, $7, 12:45 p.m., at the Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington. Information or to request a partner, contact Dan, 413-551-7922.
Kids 4 Harmony: Kids 4 Harmony Virtual Gala, free, 7 p.m., online. RSVP: 18degreesma.org. Information: Sarah Frederick, 413-770-2046.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Pittsfield Recycling: Paper recycling for curbside pickup.
St. John’s Episcopal Church: Cellists Perri Morris and Annabelle perform, noon, 35 Park St., Williamstown.
Film
Berkshire Jewish Film Festival: Virtual festival, “Magic Men,” 4 p.m.; “’Til Kingdom Come,” 8 p.m., tickets at watch.berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org.
Kid stuff
Berkshire Athenaeum: Make your own Fairy Wings with Ed the Wizard, ages 6 and under, 2 p.m.; Make Balloons Animals, ages 7 and up, 3 p.m., 1 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield. Register: 413-499-9480
Downtown Pittsfield Inc. and the Berkshire Athenaeum: StoryWalk of Ty Allan Jackson’s book “When I Close My Eyes,” find a map at tinyurl.com/PittsfieldStoryWalk.
Literary
Great Barrington Libraries: Bagels and Books book group discusses "This Tender Land," by William Kent Krueger, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the children's garden at Mason Library, 231 Main St., Great Barrington. Bring a chair.
The Mount: Summer Lecture Series, Janice P. Nimura, "The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine,” $30, $25, 4 p.m., under the tent at 2 Plunkett St., Lenox.
Music
Berkshire Botanical Garden: Music Mondays, Berkshire Jazz Collective, $15, $10 members, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge. Tickets suggested: berkshirebotanical.org/events.
Berkshire High Peaks Festival: Cello master class, 10 a.m. via Zoom; Talk, "Crises, Cries and COVID," 2 p.m., via Zoom. Register: cewm.org/upcoming- concerts.
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, online and in person at the Dalton CRA, depending on COVID restrictions, masks required, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:45 p.m. advanced. For registration and fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Outdoor
Natural Bridge State Park: Building the Bridge, free, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the Visitor’s Center, McAuley Road, North Adams.