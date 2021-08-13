Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: Procrastinator’s Challenge, join Diane Firtell for a goal- driven workshop, 10 to 11 a.m., on Zoom. See BerkshireArtists.org for link.
Community
Berkshire Food Project: Meal distribution, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 134 Main St., North Adams.
City of Pittsfield: American Rescue Plan Act community forum, "Public Health and Human Services," 6 p.m., cafeteria, Conte Community School, 200 West Union St., Pittsfield.
Columbia Land Conservancy and the Chatham Public Library: Seed Collection workshop, 7 to 8 p.m., 11 Woodbridge Ave., Chatham, N.Y.
Duplicate Bridge: All players must show proof of vaccination, $7, 12:45 p.m., at the Berkshire South Regional Community Center, 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington. Information or to request a partner, contact Dan, 413-551-7922.
EforAll Berkshire County: "How Can I Grow This Thing?," 4 to 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Register: bit.ly/efadeepdives.
Master Gardener Hotline: Gardening questions answered by Master Gardeners, 9 a.m. to noon, leave a message and call will be returned the following Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, 413-298-5355.
Dance
PS21: Fraiseau and members of Les Hommes Penches lead circus workshop, 2980 Route 66, Chatham, N.Y. Email boxoffice@ps21chatham.org to sign up and learn more.
Film
Berkshire Jewish Film Festival: Virtual festival, "Comrade Dov", 4 p.m.; “Winter Journey,” 8 p.m., tickets at watch.berkshirejewishfilmfestival.org.
Literary
The Mount: Summer Lecture Series, Debby Applegate, "Madam: The Life of Polly Adler, Icon of the Jazz Age," $30, $25, 4 p.m., under the tent at 2 Plunkett St., Lenox.
Music
Berkshire Botanical Garden: Music Mondays, The Wanda Houston Band, $15, $10 members, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge. Tickets suggested: berkshirebotanical.org/events.
Drumming Class: Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center and Gaia Roots World Music present West African & Caribbean drum and song classes with Aimee Gelinas, online and in person at the Windsor Town Park, rain location is Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield, 5:30 p.m. beginner, 6:30 p.m. advanced. For registration and fee, email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Outdoors
Natural Bridge State Park: Building the Bridge, free, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the Visitor’s Center, McAuley Road, North Adams.
Theater
Whitney Center for the Arts: Rites of Passage: 20/20 Vision, a large-scale collaborative art and performance project, 2 and 6 p.m., 42 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield. Tickets required: ritesofpassageproject.org/tickets.