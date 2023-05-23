Art
Guild of Berkshire Artists: "Elemental: Driven to Abstraction," a new art show opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St., West Stockbridge. On view weekends through June 5.
Community
2nd Street Second Chances: Walk-in hours for community legal aid assistance, formerly incarcerated persons can receive advice, free, 1 to 3 p.m., 264 Second St., Pittsfield.
Berkshire Backyard Beekeepers: Meeting and hive inspection, 6 p.m., at the apiary of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington.
Dalton Senior Center: Weekly bridge game, 1 p.m., 40 Field St., Dalton.
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires: Join Jodi Krizer Graber, staff member of Jewish Veg, to learn what each of us can do for a healthy environment inside and outside our homes, 10:45 a.m., at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road in Pittsfield. Lunch is a $3 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age or $7 for all others. Advance reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m.
Mohawk Stamp Club & Green Mountain Stamp Society: Meeting, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Harper Center, 118 Church St., Williamstown.
Pittsfield Elks: Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 27 Union St., Pittsfield.
Pittsfield Recycling: Cans, bottles and plastic for curbside pick up.
State Sen. Paul W. Mark: The senator’s staff is conducting office hours, 9 a.m. to noon, 773 Tyler St., Pittsfield.
Stephentown Memorial Library: Mahjong, 4 to 6 p.m., 472 NY Route 43, Stephentown, N.Y.
Health and Fitness
CHP Berkshires Mobile Health Clinic: Vaccines, boosters, testing, sick visits and routine health screenings throughout the Berkshires on weekdays. For information, times and locations: chpberkshires.org/mobile, 413-528-0457.
Lenox Hall Walking: For Lenox residents only, only on days when school is in session, rubber-soled shoes required, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, 197 East St., Lenox.
Pittsfield Meditation Group: 30-minute meditation and dharma teaching, by donation, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield.
History
Stockbridge Library: "A Beautiful Resting Place," a look at New England cemeteries and gravestones with Bill Remsen and Ian Stewart, 6 p.m., 46 Main St., Stockbrige.
Music
Dalton American Legion: Live music by Dan Gingras, 6 to 9 p.m., 258 North St., Dalton.
Dewey Hall: Cajun dance with The Empty Bottle Ramblers, $20 at the door, 7 p.m. lesson, 7:30 p.m. band, 91 Main St., Sheffield.
Stationery Factory: Legendary Shack Shakers with Dex Romweber and Viva Le Vox, $20, 7:30 p.m., 63 Flansburgh Ave., Dalton. Tickets: stationery-factory.com/events.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church: Viol consort Long & Away presents "Songs of Time: 700 years of Delights for the Muses," $20 suggested donation, 7:30 p.m., 29 Main St., Stockbridge.