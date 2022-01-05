# School (No. 1 votes) W-L Pts. Prev.

1 Randolph-Macon (15) 10-1 611 2

2 UW-Platteville (9) 13-0 602 3

3 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 9-2 570 4

4 UW-Oshkosh 12-1 540 5

5 Yeshiva 14-1 477 1

6 St. Joseph (Conn.) 8-0 448 7

7 Washington U. 10-1 437 15

8 Marietta 8-2 434 8

9 Wheaton (Ill.) 11-2 395 6

10 Christopher Newport 13-2 386 12

11 UW-La Crosse 9-2 384 9

12 Johns Hopkins 7-1 359 11

13 Whitworth 9-1 322 13

14 Elmhurst 11-2 289 14

15 Mount Union 9-1 257 16

16 Roanoke 9-2 253 10

17 Williams 9-0 218 17

18 Swarthmore 9-1 191 18

19 Mary Hardin-Baylor 9-1 172 19

20 Maryville (Tenn.) 11-1 167 23

21 Heidelberg 9-1 155 22

22 Hardin-Simmons 10-1 104 25

23 Wesleyan 11-1 89 --

24 WPI 8-1 51 --

25 RPI 9-1 39 21

Dropped out: No. 20 Amherst; No. 24 DeSales.

Others receiving votes: Oswego 25; Case Western Reserve 24; Amherst 22; DeSales 15; Berry 14; Trinity (Texas) 14; Emory 11; Tufts 9; Wartburg 9; Brandeis 8; Augsburg 6; Rochester 5; Stockton 5; Chapman 3; Hampden-Sydney 2; Nazareth 2; LeTourneau 1.

The D3hoops.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Points are awarded on a 25-24-23-22-etc. basis.

