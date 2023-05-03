What happened at your town meeting? Here's everything that has happened so far

Here's the schedule:
A town-by-town breakdown of the coming week's annual town meetings and elections.
Annual Town Meetings
(This list will be updated as results come in)
Monday, May 1
Dalton residents voted to approve every article before them on the annual town meeting's warrant, but did debate the town's future climate action plan and voting sites in the public forum.
Great Barrington voters refuse to gut short-term rental regs but say yes to vacation sublets by renters
Several citizen’s petitions sought to undo short-term rental regulations, but voters agreed with one that would allow renters to sublet as a short-term rental.
The approximately $2.7 million budget included over $2 million for education.
New Marlborough voters pass everything at annual town meeting, and give a nod to one resident who has attended every town meeting for 67 years
Town Moderator Barry Shapiro recognized a few people in the roomincluding Prudence Spaulding, who was one of two people checking in voters. The director of senior services and animal inspector has attended annual town meetings for 67 consecutive years.
Sheffield voters ban 5G cell towers, approve $11.9 million operating budgets for town and schools and $40k to hire a smell expert
Shortly after the town’s attorney warned that telecommunications firms may file lawsuits if Sheffield adopts a bylaw banning 5G cellphone towers, voters Monday night approved it 64 percent to 36 percent at the Annual Town Meeting.
Residents gathered at Town Hall to set a $2.5 million budget.
Town Elections
Monday, May 1
Colin D. Haas defeated incumbent Michael "Mickey" Biagini Jr. for a three-year term as water commissioner Monday in Cheshire's annual town elections.