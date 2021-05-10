GREAT BARRINGTON — In a pair of tight matchups, the Wahconah girls and Monument Mountain boys opened their spring seasons with victories Monday afternoon.
The Wahconah girls topped Monument 69-65, while the Spartans boys squad held on for a 62-59 decision.
Kieran Santos led Monument Mountain with a trio of victories, including wins in the high jump and long jump, after scorching the 100-meter dash.
The Warriors got three individual first-place finishes from Olivia Gamberoni, who opened the meat with a tie in the 100-meter dash against Monument's Isabella Costella. That set the stage for a back-and-forth tug of war. Gamberoni backed up her win with a sprint sweep, taking the 200 in 27.97 seconds. She also won the triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 1 inch.
Wahconah was strong on the track, with senior Haley Crosier taking both the 800 and one mile. Quinn Walton was second to Gamberoni in the triple and 200, but led off for a pair of winning relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x400.
Monument Mountain got a dual win on the girls side from Lilly Fredsall. She won the discus by nearly 20 feet and javelin by nearly 15 feet. Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes held off Olivia Langenheim in a tight 400 by .38 seconds.
The Spartans and Warriors actually evenly split 14 individual events, but Wahconah took two relays.
On the boys side Santos' fingerprints were all over the meet from its outset. He battled teammate Quinn Redpath and Wahconah's Zander Walton in the 100, finishing in 11.72 seconds, .13 in front of Redpath and .49 in front of Walton. Redpath won the 200 by an equally-thin margin over teammate Eddie Boyko, while Walton was third in both sprints.
Wahconah battled back in the distance events, getting two wins from Riley Gladu, who carded a 5:18.38 mile and took the two by seven seconds. The hurdles were all blue as well, with Brennan Andersen and Liam Furlong going 1-2 in the 110 and Andersen doubling up in an uncontested 400.
The Warriors lost ground quick though, unable to start in two of the three relays and seeing a Spartans sweep behind Santos in the long jump. Wahconah swept the discus, with John Cebula and Alex Perenick both clearing 68 feet, but the javelin and shot put went to Nicky Huertas and Logan Tonini of Monument.
The Spartans won seven individual events to six for Wahconah.
———
GIRLS MEET
100-meter dash — 1. (tie) O. Gamberoni (W) and I. Costella (MM) 13.47; 3. L. de Movellan (MM) 14.07.
200 — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 27.97; 2. Q. Walton (W) 29.07; 3. L. de Movellan (MM) 31.01.
400 — 1. M. Rocheleau-Holmes (MM) 1:11.15; 2. O. Langenheim (W) 1:11.53.
800 — 1. H. Crosier (W) 2:42.72; 2. E. Soule (MM) 3:07.65.
1 Mile — 1. H. Crosier (W) 6:08.46; 2. E. Grossman (MM) 6:37.04; 3. A. Kinne (MM) 6:38.44.
2 Mile — 1. A. Grossman (MM) 13:53.92; 2. J. Sommers (W) 14:57.51.
100 Hurdles — 1. E. Carkhuff (W) 21.43; 2. M. Ralph (MM) 22.54; 3. V. Peltier (W) 22.80.
400 Hurdles — 1. K. Havens (MM) 1:24.11; 2. S. Pollard (MM) 1:28.32.
4x100 Relay — 1. Wahconah (Walton, Carkhuff, Shippee, Garceau) 55.72; 2. Monument Mountain 'A' 56.63; 3. Monument Mountain 'B' 57.91.
4x400 — 1. Wahconah (Walton, Kaley, Gamberoni, Crosier) 4:35.05; 2. Monument Mountain 'A' 4:59.43.
4x800 — 1. Monument Mountain (A. Grossman, Rocheleau-Holmes, O'Rourke, E. Grossman) 12:20.20.
High Jump — 1. A. Dohoney (MM) 4-08; 2. A. Garceau (W) 4-06; 3. M. Tenuta (MM) J4-06
Long Jump — 1. A. Romano (MM) 14-10.5; 2. I. Costella (MM) 12-09.5; 3. O. Ruggiero (MM) 12-06.25.
Triple Jump — 1. O. Gamberoni (W) 31-01; 2. Q. Walton (W) 30-11.75; 3. A. Dohoney (MM) 27-07.25.
Shot Put — 1. M. Shippee (W) 22-03; 2. H. Connelly (W) 18-03; 3. S. Rosier (W) 18-00.
Discus — 1. L. Fredsall (MM) 81-02.5; 2. M. Shippee (W) 61-03; 3. A. Furlong (W) 53.04.5.
Javelin — 1. L. Fredsall (MM) 76-11; 2. M. Riechers (W) 62-00.5; 3. (tie) J. Langenheim (W) and A. Furlong (W) 52-08.
BOYS MEET
100-meter dash — 1. K. Santos (MM) 11.72; 2. Q. Redpath (MM) 11.85; 3. Z. Walton (W) 12.21.
200 — 1. Q. Redpath (MM) 24.60; 2. E. Boyko (MM) 24.88; 3. Z. Walton (W) 25.64.
400 — 1. S. Kays (W) 1:01.94; 2. B. Payson (W) 1:05.81; 3. N. Perault (W) 1:05.83.
800 — 1. G. Santos (MM) 2:17.87; 2. B. Calvert (W) 2:18.28; 3. P. Webb (W) 2:31.33.
1 Mile — 1. R. Gladu (W) 5:18.38; 2. C. Kinne (MM) 5:25.12; 3. P. Webb (W) 5:32.46.
2 Mile — 1. R. Gladu (W) 12:12.01; 2. C. Kinne (MM) 12:19.72; 3. A. Garcia (W) 12:22.11.
100 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 19.50; 2. L. Furlong (W) 22.94.
400 Hurdles — 1. B. Andersen (W) 1:04.95.
4x100 Relay — DNF
4x400 — 1. Monument Mountain (Redpath, G. Santos, Kinne, Huertas) 4:17.50.
4x800 — 1. Wahconah (n/a) 10:34.60.
High Jump — 1. K. Santos (MM) 6-01; 2. E. Boyko (MM) 5-10.
Long Jump — 1. K. Santos (MM) 19-04; 2. E. Boyko (MM) 17-05; 3. N. Huertas (MM) 16-00.5.
Triple Jump — DNS
Shot Put — 1. L. Tonini (MM) 31-03; 2. A. Perenick (W) 30-08; 3. J. Cebula (W) 30-05.
Discus — 1. J. Cebula (W) 69-07; 2. A. Perenick (W) 68-08.5; 3. S. Medina (W) 55-09.
Javelin — 1. N. Huertas (MM) 115-02.5; 2. Q. Redpath (MM) 89-11; 3. J. Cebula (W) 79-08.