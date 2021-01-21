On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Basketball (Men's)
Ball State at Ohio U.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
St. Peter's at Siena: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Purdue: 7 p.m., FS1
Fresno State at Boise State: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Seton Hall at Butler: 9 p.m., FS1
San Diego State at Air Force: 11 p.m., FS1
College Basketball (Women's)
Utah at Arizona: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Washington State at Oregon: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
UCLA at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
College Hockey (Men's)
Maine at Boston University 3:30 p.m., NESN
Michigan at Notre Dame: 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
College Gymnastics
Minnesota at Michigan: 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Alabama: 8:30 p.m., SECN
College Volleyball
Oregon at Washington State: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Purdue at Wisconsin: 6:30 pm., BTN
College Wrestling
Pittsburgh at North Carolina State: 6 p.m., ACCN
Iowa at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN
Golf
LPGA Tour, The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round: Noon, GOLF
PGA Tour, The Desert Classic, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round: 7 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour, The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round: 3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia: 7:25 p.m., NBCSB, 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Denver at Phoenix: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NHLN
Sailing
America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series: 9 p.m., NBCSN
Soccer (Men's)
CONCACAF League, Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal: 5 p.m., FS2
International Friendly, United States vs. Colombia: 7 p.m., ESPN2