On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Basketball (Men's)

Ball State at Ohio U.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

St. Peter's at Siena: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Purdue: 7 p.m., FS1

Fresno State at Boise State: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Cleveland State: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Seton Hall at Butler: 9 p.m., FS1

San Diego State at Air Force: 11 p.m., FS1

College Basketball (Women's)

Utah at Arizona: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Washington State at Oregon: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

UCLA at Stanford: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

College Hockey (Men's)

Maine at Boston University 3:30 p.m., NESN

Michigan at Notre Dame: 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

College Gymnastics

Minnesota at Michigan: 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Alabama: 8:30 p.m., SECN

College Volleyball

Oregon at Washington State: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Purdue at Wisconsin: 6:30 pm., BTN

College Wrestling

Pittsburgh at North Carolina State: 6 p.m., ACCN

Iowa at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN

Golf

LPGA Tour, The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round: Noon, GOLF

PGA Tour, The Desert Classic, Second Round: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round: 7 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour, The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round: 3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia: 7:25 p.m., NBCSB, 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Denver at Phoenix: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NHLN

Sailing

America's Cup, Prada Challenger Series: 9 p.m., NBCSN

Soccer (Men's)

CONCACAF League, Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal: 5 p.m., FS2

International Friendly, United States vs. Colombia: 7 p.m., ESPN2

