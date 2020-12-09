Auto Racing
Formula One, Practice, Yas Marina Circuit: 3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN
College Basketball (Men's)
Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota: 8 p.m., FS1
Portland at Oregon State: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Jackson State at Mississippi: 8 p.m., SECN
College Basketball (Women's)
North Carolina at Wake Forest: 6 p.m., ACCN
Arizona State at Arizona: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Syracuse at Miami: 8 p.m., ACCN
Illinois at Nebraska: 8 p.m. BTN
College Football
Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 7 p.m., NESN
Golf
LPGA Tour, The U.S. Open, First Round: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round: 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 254, Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez, Flyweights: 10 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
New England at Los Angeles Rams: 8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN
Surfing
WSL, The Maui Pro, Championship Tour: 1 p.m., FS2