On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
College Football
11 a.m.
Notre Dame Pro Day: From South Bend, Ind.: 11 a.m., NBCSN
SEC Now, Florida and LSU Pro Days: 11 a.m., SECN
College Soccer (Men's)
Ohio State at Michigan: 3 p.m., BTN
Penn State at Maryland: 5 p.m, BTN
College Softball
Central Michigan at Notre Dame: 5:30 p.m., ACCN
Morehead St. at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN
Golf
LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Charity Match: 7 p.m., GOLF
NBA
Dallas at Boston: 7:45 p.m., ESPN, NBCSB
Milwaukee at LA Lakers: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Philadelphia at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Los Angeles at Vegas: 10 p.m., NBCSN
Soccer (Men's)
UEFA U-21 Euro Soccer: Croatia vs. England, Group D: 11:50 a.m, ESPNU
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Poland at England, Group I: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia: 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis
Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2, WTA Quarterfinals 3 & 4, ATP/WTA Doubles Quarterfinals: 1 p.m., TENNIS