College Tennis (Women’s)
• NCAA Division I National Championships, Women’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4: 5:30 p.m., TENNIS
Curling
• World Mixed Doubles Championship, U.S. vs. Switzerland (tape): 1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN
Major League Baseball
• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota: 1 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at San Diego: 4 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Toronto: 7:30 p.m., NESN-PLUS
• Washington at Chicago Cubs: 7:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Playoff, San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round: 7:45 p.m.,ESPN
• Western Conference Playoff, Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup East Division Playoff, Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3: 6:30 p.m., NESN, NBCSN
• Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff, Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2: 8 p.m., CNBC
• Stanley Cup North Division Playoff, Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1: 9 p.m., NBCSN
• Stanley Cup West Division Playoff, St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2: 10:30 p.m., CNBC
Rugby
• MLR, Los Angeles at Austin: 8 p.m., FS2
Soccer (Men’s)
• Coppa Italia Cup, Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final: 2:50 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Liverpool at Burnley: 3:10 p.m., NBCSN
Surfing
• WSL Championship Tour, The Rip Curl Rottnest Search: 10 p.m., FS2
Tennis
• Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Connecticut: 7 p.m., CBSSN