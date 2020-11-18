Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Auto Racing

NHRA, Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (tape): 8:30 p.m., FS2

Boxing

Ring City USA, O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman, Super Featherweights: 9 p.m., NBCSN

College Football

Tulane at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Utah State at Wyoming: 9 p.m., CBSSN

College Hockey

Arizona State at Michigan State: 6 p.m., BTN

Penn State at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN

College Soccer (Women's)

SEC Tournament, Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal: 7 p.m., SECN

SEC Tournament, Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal: 9:30 p.m., SECN

Golf

LE Tour, The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The RSM Classic, First Round: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round (tape): 4 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour, The Joburg Open, Second Round: 5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races: Noon, FS2

KBO Baseball 

Korean Series, NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, Game 3: 4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 253, Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee, Featherweights: 7 p.m., CBSSN

NFL

Arizona at Seattle: 8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN

Tennis

ATP World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin: 7 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin: 9 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin: 1 p.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, Round Robin: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

