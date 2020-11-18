Auto Racing
NHRA, Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (tape): 8:30 p.m., FS2
Boxing
Ring City USA, O'Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman, Super Featherweights: 9 p.m., NBCSN
College Football
Tulane at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Utah State at Wyoming: 9 p.m., CBSSN
College Hockey
Arizona State at Michigan State: 6 p.m., BTN
Penn State at Minnesota: 8:30 p.m., BTN
College Soccer (Women's)
SEC Tournament, Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal: 7 p.m., SECN
SEC Tournament, Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal: 9:30 p.m., SECN
Golf
LE Tour, The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The RSM Classic, First Round: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The Pelican Women's Championship, First Round (tape): 4 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour, The Joburg Open, Second Round: 5 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races: Noon, FS2
KBO Baseball
Korean Series, NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears, Game 3: 4:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 253, Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee, Featherweights: 7 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
Arizona at Seattle: 8:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN
Tennis
ATP World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin: 7 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin: 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin: 1 p.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals, Round Robin: 3 p.m., ESPN2