Bowling

PBA, The WSOB Scorpion Championship: 7 p.m., FS1

College Baseball

Louisville at Alabama: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Samford at Auburn: 7 p.m., SECN

Georgia State at Georgia Tech: 8 p.m., ACCN

College Softball

James Madison at Virginia: 6 p.m., ACCN

Michigan State at Michigan: 6 p.m., BTN

Portland State at Oregon (2): 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Major League Baseball

Minnesota at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

LA Angels at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., MLBN

NY Mets at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., TBS

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference First Round, Atlanta at Boston, Game 2: 7 p.m., NBCSB, NBA

Eastern Conference First Round, New York at Cleveland, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round, LA Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference First Round, NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 1: 7 p.m., TBS

Eastern Conference First Round, Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round, Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Western Conference First Round, Seattle at Colorado, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN

Soccer (Men’s)

UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid at Chelsea, Quarterfinal Leg 2: 3 p.m., CBS

Canadian Championship, Vaughan Azzuri at CF Montreal, Preliminary Round: 7 p.m., FS2

UEFA Champions League, Teams TBA, Quarterfinal, Leg 2 (tape): 10 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis

Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

High School Baseball

Pittsfield at East Longmeadow: 4 p.m.

Hampshire at Drury, Joe Wolfe: 4:15 p.m.

High School Softball

Monument Mountain at Smith Vocational: 4 p.m.

Westfield Tech at Lee: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Hampshire: 4 p.m.

Putnam at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Mount Greylock girls at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley boys at Granby: 4 p.m.

Lee girls at Chicopee: 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s boys at Pittsfield, Egremont: 4 p.m.

Wahconah boys at Agawam: 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

MIT at Williams men: 7 p.m.

College Softball

MCLA at Westfield State (2): 3 p.m.

