On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
Formula One, Practice 1, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Casellet, France: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One, Practice 2, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Casellet, France: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice, Nashville Superspeedway: 11 a.m., FS2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice, Nashville, Superspeedway: 4 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice, Nashville Superspeedway: 5 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway: 8 p.m., FS1
Golf
LPGA Tour, The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round: 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round: 6 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round: 9 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing
The Royal Ascot, Day Four: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Kansas City: 8 p.m., NESN
Minor League Baseball
Lehigh Valley at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN-PLUS
NBA
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 6: 7:40 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference Semifinal, Utah at LA Clippers, Game 6: 10 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Stanley Cup Semifinal, Vegas at Montreal, Game 3: 8 p.m., USA
Rugby
NRL, Sydney at Penrith: 5:30 a.m., FS2
Soccer
UEFA European Championship, Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group E: 8:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Croatia vs. Czech Republic, Group D: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship, England vs. Scotland, Group D: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Copa America, Chile vs. Bolivia, Group A: 5 p.m., FS1
Copa America, Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group A: 8 p.m., FS1
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour, The Surf Ranch Pro, Day 1: 6 p.m., FS2
Swimming
U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats (taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals: 9 p.m., NBC
Tennis
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Track and Field
U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Rounds: 7 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals: 10 p.m., NBC
WNBA
Phoenix at Los Angeles: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN