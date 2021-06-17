On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Formula One, Practice 1, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Casellet, France: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One, Practice 2, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Casellet, France: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice, Nashville Superspeedway: 11 a.m., FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice, Nashville, Superspeedway: 4 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice, Nashville Superspeedway: 5 p.m., FS2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway: 8 p.m., FS1

Golf

LPGA Tour, The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round: 10:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round: 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round: 6 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round: 9 p.m., GOLF

Horse Racing

The Royal Ascot, Day Four: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

Major League Baseball

St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Kansas City: 8 p.m., NESN

Minor League Baseball

Lehigh Valley at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN-PLUS

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 6: 7:40 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference Semifinal, Utah at LA Clippers, Game 6: 10 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Stanley Cup Semifinal, Vegas at Montreal, Game 3: 8 p.m., USA

Rugby

NRL, Sydney at Penrith: 5:30 a.m., FS2

Soccer

UEFA European Championship, Sweden vs. Slovakia, Group E: 8:30 a.m., ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Croatia vs. Czech Republic, Group D: 11:30 a.m., ESPN

UEFA European Championship, England vs. Scotland, Group D: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Copa America, Chile vs. Bolivia, Group A: 5 p.m., FS1

Copa America, Argentina vs. Uruguay, Group A: 8 p.m., FS1

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour, The Surf Ranch Pro, Day 1: 6 p.m., FS2

Swimming

U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Heats (taped): 6 p.m., NBCSN

U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals: 9 p.m., NBC

Tennis

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Track and Field

U.S. Olympic Trials, Qualifying Rounds: 7 p.m., NBCSN

U.S. Olympic Trials, Finals: 10 p.m., NBC

WNBA

Phoenix at Los Angeles: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

