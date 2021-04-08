On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway: 8 p.m., FS1

College Baseball

Dallas Baptist at Missouri State: 1 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina State at Boston College: 3 p.m., ACCN

Virginia at Clemson: 6 p.m., ACCN

Arkansas at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN

Minnesota at Iowa: 7:30 p.m., BTN

West Virginia at Baylor: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State at Oregon: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

College Field Hockey

Northwester at Rutgers: 1 p.m., BTN

College Softball

Minnesota at Northwestern: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Duke at Florida State: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Utah at California: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

UCLA at Oregon: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC: 3 p.m., ESPN

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 256, Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida, Light-Heavyweights: 9 p.m., SHO

Major League Baseball

Washington at L.A. Dodgers: 4 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN

Cincinnati at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Minnesota at Boston: 7:25 p.m., NBCSB

Memphis at New York: 7:30 p.m, NBATV

Washington at Golden State: 10 p.m., NBATV

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis: 8 p.m., NHLN

Soccer (Women's)

NWSL Challenge Cup, Chicago at Houston: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis

Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4: 7 p.m., TENNIS

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman