Red Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota’s Max Kepler, center with helmet, celebrates with his team after the Twins beat the Red Sox. Kepler’s bloop RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory Thursday over Boston — stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.

 Craig Lassig

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman