Tyson Foods is recalling about 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that might be adulterated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced from Dec. 26 to April 13. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.
On June 9, the Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of two people ill with listeriosis. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, the inspection service determined that there is evidence linking the listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods.
Additional information on the investigation can be found at CDC.gov.