STORRS, Conn. — UConn has made it clear during its first four games that it will have a lot of options on the offensive end of the floor this season.
Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six UConn players in double figures Saturday and the third-ranked Huskies ran away from Xavier, 106-59.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn (4-0, 3-0 Big East), which was playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists.
Tennessee transfer Evina Westbrook chipped in with 15 points, Aubrey Griffin had 13 and Aaliyah Edwards added 11.
“I thought today was the perfect balance of scoring in the lane, scoring from the free-throw line, and scoring from the 3-point line,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “And it always looks great when the ball goes in.”
Nia Clark had 11 points to lead Xavier (3-2, 0-1), which was playing its conference opener.
UConn scored the game’s first 19 points and the Musketeers never threatened to get back into the game, committing 14 first-quarter turnovers.
Williams scored eight points during an 18-0 run later in the quarter and the Huskies led 38-7 after 10 minutes. UConn’s junior guard had 17 of her points in the first half, Nelson-Ododa added 14 and the Huskies led 60-27 at halftime, making 24 of their 32 shots from the floor (75%).
Xavier scored 17 points in the third quarter, but by then UConn had doubled the Musketeers point total and led 88-44 going into the fourth.
“Other than the first quarter, we were in there with them and competing,” Xavier coach Melanie Moore said. “They came out and smacked us in the first, and we just have to learn from it.”
Nelson-Ododa, who hit all nine of her shots in a win over Creighton on Thursday, made her first five on Saturday. She finished 7 of 10 from the floor.
UConn men fall in Big East return
STORRS, Conn. — Christian Bishop scored 19 points and No. 9 Creighton beat UConn 76-74 in overtime Sunday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East.
Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1 Big East), who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.
James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies (3-1, 0-1), who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues.
This was UConn’s first Big East game since a 63-59 win over Providence on March 9, 2013, a span of 2,834 days.
Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT. Zegarowski, who shot 4 of 14, made a layup with just over 13 seconds left to cut the UConn lead to 66-64. After R.J. Cole missed a pair of foul shots on the other end, Damien Jefferson hit a jumper in the lane to tie the game.