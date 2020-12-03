UConn USC Basketball

Connecticut’s James Bouknight, center, and Adama Sanogo, right, celebrate with R.J. Cole after Cole gained possession of the ball as the clock ran out. Bouknight scored 18 points and UConn lead most of the way and held off USC in a 61-58 victory in the Legends Classic.

 The Associated Press

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.