UConn’s Geno Auriemma will be coaching in his 27th straight Sweet 16 on Saturday, but his first game in this women’s NCAA Tournament.
Auriemma spent the first two rounds back home in Connecticut, self-isolating after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Sitting at home and knowing that you’re not part of it, but you’re trying to be a part of it, yeah, it’s a most unusual feeling,” he said.
The Hall of Famer returns just in time to get a close-up view of Saturday’s battle between the nation’s most heralded freshmen, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.
“It’s been a while since you have two kids that have had this kind of an impact, both on their teams and on the game itself nationally,” Auriemma said Thursday. “To have one is kind of cool. To have two and to be so alike in so many ways? And yet unfortunately, they’re going to be put in a situation where it’s like a big football game, where they say it’s Brady versus Aaron Rogers. It couldn’t be further from the truth.”
Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at almost 27 points per game, has put up a total of 58 points in the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes victories over Central Michigan and Kentucky.
“I’ve known Caitlin since really young middle school ages and she’s been doing this her whole life,” Bueckers said. “I mean, scoring 30 points in one half. It’s surprising to a lot of people, but that’s just the high standard she’s been living up to her whole life.
Bueckers, a national player of the year candidate, has had a pretty good tournament herself, scoring 44 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in the Huskies’ blowout wins in San Antonio.
“We’ll try to run a lot of different things at her, but UConn has more than just Paige and that’s the biggest thing,” Clark said. “You’ve got to control the rest of the team too. Obviously that’s one of our main focuses is on her, but they have so many talented players, so its going to be a whole team effort on every single person they have.”
Other players to watch: Top-seeded UConn also has been getting strong performances during the tournament from another freshman, forward Aaliyah Edwards (36 points, 17 rebounds in two games) and junior center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (39 points, 15 rebounds).
The Huskies will count on that duo’s defense to contain Iowa’s Monika Czinano, who is shooting a nation’s best 67% from the floor and has 37 points and has 14 rebounds through two games.
The X factor: UConn starting guard Niki Muhl suffered a sprained right ankle in the Huskies opening round win. The Huskies say she’s questionable for Saturday’s game.
Time: 1 p.m. ET, ABC